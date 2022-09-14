Royals football loses against Monticello for first time since 2018

A week after scoring 42 points against Bemidji, the Royals couldn’t find ways to score enough points to win.
As a result, North Central Black district foe Monticello (1-1, 1-0) defeated Rogers (1-1, 0-1) in a low-scoring game 6-2 Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Rogers High School football field.
The two teams combined for only one touchdown Saturday afternoon. It was the Magic’s first win against the Royals in nearly four years. Monticello’s last win against Rogers came Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at the Monticello High School football field in the Section.
Royals head coach Marc Franz said he doesn’t remember being in such a low-scoring game. Franz is in his 20th season as Rogers’ head coach.
“Looking at the scoreboard, [the] defense played well, holding them to one score late in the second half,” Franz said. “We might have set offensive football backwards. There was no real consistent offense going through it. Then, they got the drive in the fourth quarter. Obviously, that’s one thing we’re going to take a hard look at.
Defense and special teams were good, but you always got to look at what we can do to get a little bit better. I love how the kids came out and started fast with getting the three-and-out on defense and then getting the blocked punt for the two points. I don’t know the last time I’ve seen a score 2-0 going into the fourth quarter. It was indicative of how [the] defenses were playing.”
Rogers opened the scoring at 6:12 of the second when the Royals scored on a safety after blocking a Monticello punt. Remarkably, neither team would be able to score again until Monticello freshman quarterback Garrett Bauer gave the Magic the lead with 3:25 remaining in regulation after running for a 15-yard touchdown. The extra point was no good, making the score 6-2 in favor of Monticello.
Rogers junior quarterback Reese Dawson and senior wide receiver Dylan Jackson had multiple opportunities to score to extend the Royals lead or take the lead back from the Magic, but Jackson wasn’t able to make the key catches.
Offensive Player of the Game came with Bauer. His touchdown was all Monticello needed in a low-scoring game.
Defensive Player of the Game was Rogers junior defensive lineman Adam Broberg had one sack for the Royals in Saturday’s loss.
What’s next
Rogers will face Andover (1-1, 0-1) in a rematch of the 2021 Class 5A quarterfinal game Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at Husky Stadium in Andover. Last autumn, the Royals defeated the favored Huskies blank to advance to the Class 5A state semifinals for the first time since 2010, the year Rogers finished as Class 4A runner-up.
Franz said the Royals need to play good fundamental football on Friday night.
“I haven’t studied them on film or anything like that,” he said. “I’m sure they’re going to be an extremely well-coached team, explosive on offense.”
