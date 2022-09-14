Royals football loses against Monticello for first time since 2018

(Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Rogers Royals junior wide receiver Adam Broberg makes a catch during Rogers’ 6-2 loss to Monticello on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Rogers High School football field.

A week after scoring 42 points against Bemidji, the Royals couldn’t find ways to score enough points to win.

As a result, North Central Black district foe Monticello (1-1, 1-0) defeated Rogers (1-1, 0-1) in a low-scoring game 6-2 Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Rogers High School football field.

