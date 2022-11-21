Down 14-10 late in the game, the Royals were only a few yards away from pulling off one of the biggest upsets at the 2022 state football tournament. Instead, the defense of the No. 1 team in Class 5A came up big to stop senior running back Anthony Powell with just over a minute left in the game.
No. 1 Mankato West (12-0) defeated Rogers 14-10 on Saturday, Nov. 19, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Royals head coach Marc Franz said he loved how Rogers competed.
“We felt going into it beforehand [that] it was going to come down to one or two plays,” Franz said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how these guys competed throughout the game and especially throughout the season. It was not a smooth sailing season, but these guys had a positive attitude. They competed all season long.”
Mankato West opened the scoring when junior quarterback Bart Mcaninch ran in for a 1-yard touchdown at 2:10 of the first quarter. Junior Alex Akim made the extra point to make it 7-0.
Rogers gave their fans something to cheer about when senior quarterback Reece Dawson threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Wyatt Gilmore, cutting the lead to 7-6. The Royals tied the game when kicker Peyton Honnoll nailed the extra point.
The Royals took the lead as time expired when Honnoll kicked a 33-yard field goal.
In the third quarter, playing with the lead, mental mistakes set in for Rogers. Dawson fumbled a snap and the Scarlets recovered the ball in the Royals end of the field. Mcaninch scored his second touchdown of the game on the ensuing drive to give the defending Class 5A champions a 13-10 lead. Akim’s extra point made it 14-10.
After gaining possession on a Scarlets turnover late in the game, Rogers tried to take the lead. Down four points and on fourth and goal, it looked as though Powell would plow his way into the end zone to give Rogers the lead, but Mankato West stopped him at the 1-yard line. The Scarlets didn’t make another offensive play in the game, as they let the clock run out. The Royals were only a few feet away from the Class 5A Prep Bowl.
“Mental mistakes killed us,” Rogers junior offensive lineman Wyatt Bell said. “All year, we battled with those.
Offensive Player of the Game
Mcaninch ran for 18 yards on seven attempts, averaging 2.6 yards per carry.
Defensive Player of the Game
Mankato West senior linebacker Ty Neils had 10 tackles and one sack.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.