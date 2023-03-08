More than 1,800 people descended upon the Furniture and Things Community Event Center for a rematch of the 2022 Section 5-2A boys hockey championship game.

Fifty-two weeks and 364 days after a season-ending loss, the Royals 20th anniversary season ended in disappointment, as Rogers (18-7-3) lost 7-3 to Maple Grove (22-5-1), as the Crimson advanced to the Class 2A state tournament for the fourth season in a row and for the sixth time in program history, avenging its 5-2 loss to the Royals on Friday, Feb. 3.

