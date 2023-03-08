More than 1,800 people descended upon the Furniture and Things Community Event Center for a rematch of the 2022 Section 5-2A boys hockey championship game.
Fifty-two weeks and 364 days after a season-ending loss, the Royals 20th anniversary season ended in disappointment, as Rogers (18-7-3) lost 7-3 to Maple Grove (22-5-1), as the Crimson advanced to the Class 2A state tournament for the fourth season in a row and for the sixth time in program history, avenging its 5-2 loss to the Royals on Friday, Feb. 3.
Rogers head coach Dave Brown said Maple Grove senior goalie Jack Roach stole the game for the Crimson.
“We had some good looks,” Brown said. “We were chasing [teams] all week [and] ran out of gas.”
The Crimson opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the game in the first period. Royals sophomore defenseman Jackson Smithknecht turned the puck over to Maple Grove senior forward and captain Finn Brink. Brink’s first shot was stopped by Rogers senior goalie Cade Chapman but Brink, the future Badger, scored on the rebound top blocker side to make it 1-0 Crimson.
At 9:07 of the second period, Rogers sophomore defenseman Nolan Geerdes received a penalty for tripping after his stick inadventently caused Maple Grove senior forward Jay Ellingson to fall. On the ensuing power play, the Crimson cashed in, as Ellingson turned on the jets from the neutral zone into the offensive zone and backhanded the puck towards the slot. Junior forward Joey Imgrund one-timed it past Chapman top shelf to make it 2-0 at 10:43 of the first.
In the second period, Rogers got on the board thanks to its power play. Senior forward, co-captain and 2023 Minnesota Mr. Hockey finalist Sam Ranallo skated into the offensive zone and beat Roach with a wrist shot to cut the Crimson’s lead in half 19 seconds into the second period, as the Rogers student section exploded in noise.
The Royals were one shot away from tying the game, but the Crimson restored its two-goal cushion when junior forward Lucas Busch scored low on Chapman in the slot after receiving a slot pass from forward Blake Steenerson. The goal came at the 3:01 mark of the second. Fifty-six seconds later, Brink scored his second of the game after he received a cross-ice pass from Ellingson and beat Chapman glove side.
Down 4-1 with a little more than halfway to go in regulation, the Royals needed to create scoring chances and play responsible defense. Sophomore forward Mason Jenson cut the lead in half when he scored a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the left-wing circle at 7:45 of the second. Ranallo scored a highlight-reel goal at 12:38 of the second when he skated past a few Maple Grove defenders, baited Roach into diving, faked a wrist shot and then slid the puck into the net on his backhand for his second goal of the game. The period ended with Maple Grove up 4-3, but Rogers had momentum heading into the final period.
In the third, Maple Grove senior forward Jack Kernan restored the Crimson’s two-goal lead with his 19th goal of the season at the 2:18 mark of the third on a wrist shot past Chapman’s glove side.
Busch spent four minutes in the penalty box after receiving two separate minors for tripping and hooking. The Royals had a four-minute power play but couldn’t score as Roach made key saves and the Crimson blocked shots.
Brown said Rogers had an effective power play but couldn’t capitalize on the two minors assessed to Busch.
“The crazy thing is the more power plays you get, the more they start to see your looks,” he said. “When you’re late in the game and on power play No. three and four, they settle in. They got scored on like we did. Our penalty kill settled in nicely. We ran out of gas.”
Brink completed his hat trick at 15:17 of the third. As the Royals pulled Chapman for an extra attacker, Maple Grove controlled the puck. Brink wait past a diving Ranallo and shot it into the empty net, sealing the Royals fate for the second consecutive season. A few hats from the righthand side of Cornerstone Arena reserved for Maple Grove fans descended onto the ice. Senior forward Blake Steenerson scored another empty-net goal at 15:50 of the third, as the 7-3 margin held up as the final score.
As time expired, the Crimson players shed their gear in celebration as the Royals cried and pointed their heads down toward the ice after another section championship loss to their Northwest Suburban Conference rivals.
Brown said chasing and coming from behind in hockey is difficult and teams can’t always complete comebacks.
“We had a pretty good look [in the third] to get the equalizer,” Brown said. “It didn’t go, and 30 seconds later, it’s in the back of our net. They’re a championship program that’s done it. They had counterpunches every time in this game. We chased on Tuesday. We chased tonight. This game is hard when you chase. I said this last year: Every time you get an inch, it seems like they take a yard.”
As the Rogers players left the ice, some cried, while others screamed in frustration.
Aftermath
Rogers graduates 10 seniors from its 2022-23 team, including Chapman, Ranallo and senior defenseman and co-captain Chase Cheslock. Only five graduated from the team last year, as this year’s senior class is double than the class of 2022.
Brown said the senior class of 2023 has changed the culture of Rogers boys hockey since they were freshmen four seasons ago, as they were freshmen the same year Brown was a first-year head coach.
“They’re an incredible group of men and hockey players,” Brown said. “They made coming to the rink enjoyable every day.”
