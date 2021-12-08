Royals boys hockey wins River Battle 2021-22 with 3-2 win over Elk River

In front of a packed and raucous crowd at Rogers Activity Center in Rogers on Thursday night, the Royals avenged a hard-fought 3-1 loss to No. 5 Lakeville South Saturday, Nov. 27, with a win against one of its closest adversaries.
Rogers (1-1-0, 1-0-0) defeated Elk River (3-1-0, 1-1-0) 3-2 Thursday, Dec. 2.
Royals head coach Dave Brown said everyone on Rogers stepped into a role that they’ve been working for.
“That was a gusty performance by every guy up and down the lineup,” Brown said.
Neither team found the back of the net in the first period. The Elks outshot the Royals 8-7.
The Royals struck first at 2:34 of the second period when junior defensemen Trent Peluf scored his first goal of 2021-22 by beating Elk River sophomore goaltender Sam Stockman with a wrist shot top shelf. Junior forward Sam Ranallo, who missed the Nov. 27 game against the Cougars, made his mark on the game with his first goal of the season at 12:49 of the second period. It was his first goal since Wednesday, March 17. The Royals held onto a 2-0 lead at the end of two periods.
Elks senior forward Andrew Foss scored a power-play goal at 5:50 of the third to cut Rogers’ lead to 2-1. It was Foss’ first goal of the season. Ranallo answered with a beautiful goal 12 seconds later, restoring the Royals’ two-goal lead.
Elk River senior forward Blaise Schutt scored a shorthanded goal at blank of the second period. It was his third goal of the season. Elk River pulled Stockman late in the third to try and get the equalizer to force overtime. The Elks came close to tying the game, but Royals junior goaltender Cade Chapman kept the Elks from tying the game.
Foss said even though the Elks lost, he thought he played the best game of his varsity career.
“I believe that our practice the day before was solid,” Foss said. “It showed tonight that hard work in practice correlates to games.”
Elk River is 0-2 at Rogers since Brown took over as head coach three seasons ago.
Elks head coach Ben Gustafson said he was proud of Elk River’s effort even though the Elks suffered their first loss of 2021-22 on Tuesday night.
“We’re all competitive and we’re not happy to lose,” Gustafson said. “We’ve got a great group of kids. I’m excited for the future of this team.”
Brown said the Royals have wanted to play in games against teams like Elk River for a long time.
“They are relishing the moment of playing in front of crowds and atmospheres like the one we had tonight,” he said. “The formula for winning games like tonight is it takes every guy in the locker room. We had four guys out of the lineup tonight. To see every guy take their game to another level, as a coach, you dream of. Tonight, every guy rose to the occasion.”
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME
After missing the first game of the season due to injury, Ranallo made his mark on Thursday night with his first multi-goal game of the season and first since Wednesday, March 17, when he scored a hat trick against St. Cloud Wednesday, March 17, at Rogers Activity Center in Rogers’ 3-2 win over St. Cloud in the Section 8-2A quarterfinal.
Ranallo said even though the Royals didn’t play their best on Thursday, they were able to stick together as a team.
“We got a few big saves by our goalie [Chapman] and we were able to come out with the win,” Ranallo said. “We can play a lot better, but we stuck together as a team when stuff went bad. That’s what matters and we ended up coming out with the win.”
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Chapman made 25 saves for his first win of 2021-22.
Chapman said he credits his defense to his success on Thursday night.
“They probably had more blocked shots than I had saves,” Chapman said. “That was big. They didn’t let a lot of whole things by. They read the game great. They did a great job.”
WHAT’S NEXT
Rogers is scheduled to host St. Cloud on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. at Rogers Activity Center. Rogers defeated St. Cloud blank in the most-recent game between the two teams 3-2 back in March in the Section 8-2A quarterfinal at Rogers Activity Center.
