It was a productive night offensively for Rogers as it honored its 2021 seniors. Rogers (13-5-0, 12-5-0) defeated Armstrong-Cooper (7-11-0, 6-11-0) 5-1 on Saturday, March 13, at Rogers Activity Center.
Head coach Dave Brown said the Royals used four lines for the first time all season.
“The fourth line got the first goal, which epitomizes why it was a team effort tonight,” Brown said.
Brown said on Thursday the Royals struggled to score goals in a 4-3 loss to Anoka on Thursday, March 11, at Rogers Activity Center.
“We struggled to score goals with a ton of shots on-goal, and we had to have a reset button that sometimes, they don’t have to be pretty. Sometimes, shifts don’t have to be pretty. There [were] a couple of goals today that actually came after offsides and icing calls on us. It was a true testament to what happens when they play for the guy next to them in the locker room.”
The Royals scored five unanswered goals before the Wings cut the lead to 5-1 in the third period, but it was too late.
Offensive Player of the Game: Senior forward Braden Hamann scored twice for his second multi-goal game of the season. Brown said Hamann epitomizes what Rogers hockey is about.
“He was a fourth liner last year,” he said. “He got named assistant captain halfway through the season and he is rewarded in many ways, not just with two goals tonight and the fourth line scored two goals tonight. There’s a reason for that because they look up to a kid like Hamann.”
Defensive Player of the Game: Goaltender Andrew Lubke made 20 saves for his sixth win of the season.
What’s Next: Rogers will face St. Cloud in a rematch of last year’s Section 8-2A quarterfinal. St. Cloud defeated the Royals 6-3 in the Section 8-2A quarterfinal in 2020, at Dave Torrey Arena in St. Cloud.
