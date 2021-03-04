A few of the Royals had their heads between their knees and collapsed after Rogers’ longest game in almost a year.
Rogers (3-10, 1-5) lost 103-100 to Coon Rapids (5-8, 3-3) in double overtime on Thursday, Feb. 25, at Rogers High School.
It was Rogers’ first overtime game of 2020-21 and first overtime game since Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, when the Royals defeated, coincidentally, the Cardinals, 81-79 at Coon Rapids High School. Rogers junior guard Peyton Belka led the team with 37 points. Rogers head coach Joe Belka said games between the Royals and the Cardinals are close contests decided by less than eight points.
“For some apparent reason when we play Coon Rapids, offensively, we bring out the best in one another,” Joe Belka said. “Offensively, that’s the best we’ve played all year long. We shot 59 percent for the game from the field.
We hit 16 3-pointers. We got to the free throw line. Offensively, I was proud and happy with how we played.”
Coon Rapids led for most of the first half and entered halftime with a 45-39 lead. Rogers responded in the second half with a few clutch 3-pointers from Peyton Belka and field goals from sophomore forward Easton Whitcomb, who had 24 points. The Royals and Cardinals were tied 82-82 at the end of regulation, forcing overtime.
Joe Belka said players who don’t get as much playing time as some of their teammates stepped up against Coon Rapids.
“We were down a starter,” Belka said. “Our starting post player, Carter Daun, who’s a senior, broke his nose on Wednesday [the 24th] during practice. We were without him [againt Coon Rapids] and will probably miss him for a game or two next week as well. We had to have some players who normally don’t get either A, an opportunity to play, or B, don’t get the extended minutes that they got [on Feb. 25].”
Both teams scored six points in the first overtime, making the score 90-90. Rogers took an early lead, but Coon Rapids responded to force double overtime.
The Cardinals outscored the Royals 13-10 in the second overtime to escape Rogers High School with a 103-100 win and a season sweep of Rogers. Coon Rapids defeated Rogers 72-65 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Coon Rapids High School.
After the game, a few of the Royals held their heads between their legs after the longest game Rogers had played in almost a year.
Joe Belka said it was hard having a conversation with the Royals after the loss.
“You know that the kids poured their heart and soul [into it],” Joe Belka said. “We’re a team, especially with Daun out, we’re all 5’11 to 6’1. We’re not a big team. Most nights, we’re the smaller team. We’re not quite as physical. We’re not quite as athletic. We’re not quite as big and we have to play so hard to compete with some of these teams.
