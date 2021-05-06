Down 6-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning to Hopkins on Saturday, April 24, at Rogers High School, it appeared as if the game may have been out of reach for Rogers. However, Rogers responded with a huge comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead and ultimately win the game.
Rogers (4-4, 2-2) defeated No. 7 Hopkins (4-3, 0-2) 13-11 on Saturday, winning its third game in its last four in a battle of two teams with the nickname, “Royals.”
Rogers head coach Brian Harapat said Rogers had good team at-bats and found ways to get on base.
“When you’re doing that one through nine, that’s how big innings can happen,” Harapat said. “That’s what it came down to was guys getting on and finding their way to get on and trusting the next guy to pick them up and bring them in.”
Hopkins head coach Jason Mihalakis said the Royals started well but didn’t finish well on Saturday.
“It wasn’t great,” Mihalakis said. “It was great for half a game and bad for another half.”
The visitors opened the scoring in the top half of the second inning when right fielder Drew Charney scored after Rogers senior pitcher Zach Evenson committed a balk after stepping off of the pitching rubber in an illegal motion. Hopkins would score six runs on four hits in the top half of the second.
Rogers cut the lead in the bottom half of the second when third baseman Nathan Garding drove in junior first baseman Reiken Downs with an RBI single. Hopkins responded in the top of the third inning when third baseman Cole Beyer drove in designated hitter Luke Nordean with a sacrifice fly that was caught by Rogers center fielder Riley Martin, making the score 7-1 Hopkins. Hopkins increased its lead to 10-1 in the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Rogers responded with a four-run inning. Sophomore right fielder-pitcher Noah Gordon drove in Evenson with a sacrifice fly to Hopkins left fielder Sam Harris. Then, catcher Jacob Clauson drove in two runs with a single. Rogers had cut Hopkins’ lead to 10-5.
Hopkins got a run back in the sixth inning to make it 11-5 before Rogers exploded for eight runs in the bottom half of the inning. Clauson walked in a run, then Martin and senior shortstop Tyson Vylasek had back-to-back RBI singles before Downs hit a two-run single to make it 11-10. A sacrifice fly from second baseman Jack Olsen tied the game before Hopkins walked in the go-ahead run. Gordon made it 13-11 when he drove in Clauson for a single and his second RBI of the game.
Gordon then shut the door in the seventh inning. After allowing a walk to Hopkins first baseman Jake Perry and a single to left fielder Jack Mauser, he struck out Charney and forced Nordean to ground out into a 6-3, shortstop to first baseman ground out to end the game, giving Rogers its biggest win of 2021 to date.
Harapat said that if you keep getting on base, you’re bound to squeeze runs across.
“It’s nice to see us hit the ball,” he said. “It’s nice to see us be patient at our at-bats and take the bases that were given. We didn’t force anything. We let the game come to us. Being down 10 runs, we started coming back in there, you could feel like our guys were in control again once we got things going. Even though the scoreboard didn’t say that they were, they believed they could come in and they believed in the guy behind them. When you do that, good things happen.”
Harapat said he told Rogers how funny the game of baseball is after the game.
“Forty-eight hours before, you hit the [lowest] of lows and we came out with what we thought was our best offensive performances against Centennial [on Thursday, April 22],” he said. We looked so good leading 8-3 with four outs to go. We were feeling good about ourselves and to see that one at-bat break and you see how quickly the game can change, especially at the high school level. It doesn’t take much for another team to put something together. We learned something from that…As a coach, it’s nice to have some proof or some evidence that, ‘Hey, stick with the plan, stick with the approach [and] good things will happen.’ To have that happen so soon right after letting a tough one slip through our hands the other night. It was nice to get some instant gratification and see that we’ve got what it takes to come back and come back on good teams.”
Offensive Player of the Game: Downs had two hits and two RBIs. His two-run single in the sixth inning helped propel Rogers’ comeback.
Defensive Player of the Game: Gordon pitched 3.1 innings and allowed one earned run, four hits and one walk while striking out two.
Harapat said he was pleased with the way Gordon came in and closed out the game in relief of Evenson.
“I’m happy to see Noah come out and pitch the way we know he can,” Harapat said. “He had been on the mound one other time this year and struggled a little bit with command and didn’t have the most successful outing. We were itching to get him back up on the mound again because we know what [he’s] capable of…a young kid, sophomore, electric stuff. A heck of a competitor…[he] brings a ton of life to our team and dugout.
We’re happy to see him go out and get the ball over the plate because we believe he has stuff that teams are going to struggle with, so it’s great to see him show that’s what he’s all about against a good-hitting team like Hopkins. Those guys can hit the ball. For Noah to be able to come in and pitch 3.1 innings and only give up one run, that was encouraging. That’s going to be a big thing for us— finding guys that can get the ball over the plate and get people out. That’s what every team in Minnesota is looking for right now.”
What’s Next: Rogers will visit Andover (3-1, 2-1) on Tuesday, May 4, at 4:30 p.m. at Andover High School Field—Baseball 1.
