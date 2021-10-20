The Rogers boys soccer team made it to the Section 8AAA semifinals after beating Bemidji 7-1 on Thursday, Oct 14.
The Royals saw the return of its leading goal scorer Alex Bowman, who pumple in four goals. He had been sidelined with a concussion. Rogers was to play St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at STMA High School.
The Royals finished fifth in the Northwest Suburban Conference with a record of 8-5 and a 10-6 record overall. They received the No. 3 seed. Led by 14 seniors, the Royals made a push this season to break into the upper echelon of the conference with perennial favorites Maple Grove, Champlin Park, Centennial and Park Center, and were in great shape leading 3-1 over Centennial on Oct. 5 with about 15 minutes left in regulation.
The Cougars struck for two goals to tie the game to send it into overtime, and to make matters a whole lot worse the team’s leading scorer, Alex Bowman, suffered a concussion and Daniel Otto broke his wrist.
Centennial finished the Royals off with 1:27 left in overtime, but the team and coach worked to rekindle the momentum they built with a five-game winning stream with wins over Andover, Blaine, Osseo, Robbinsdale Armstrong and Coon Rapids. They finished the season with wins over Totino-Grace and Brainerd.
Otto has been able to continue playing through his injury by having his wrist bandaged up. Bowman has been sidelined with the concussion and his return date was unknown as of Oct. 11, according to head coach Bruce Schulzetenberg.
Seniors Bowman and Kael Sandberg have led the team on offense. Bowman has had 18 goals and two assists, while Sandberg has had 12 goals and 11 assists.
Defensively seniors Allan Orina and Parker Mathewson have been key to the winning season, along with Royals goalie Tyler Esterberg.
“We knew we would have a good team this year,” said Schulzetenberg, who has been the head coach for the past three years and with the program for all nine since landing a teaching job at his alma matter. “We want to make a big push.”
That was true of the season, and now in the playoffs.
“We’ve had six one-goal games that could have gone either way,,” Schulzetenberg said. “We’re peaking at the right time.”
ROGERS GIRLS
The Rogers girls soccer team is heading to the section championship after defeating Buffalo 1-0 Saturday afternoon in Rogers.
Rogers scored early in the first half when senior forward Avery Farrel put a deflected corner kick into the net for a 1-0 lead that would hold up the entire game as the game winner.
The Royals will play rival Elk River. The Elks beat Bemidji Lumberjacks 3-1 in their first game at the newly remodeled Jerry Schempf Athletic Stadium.
After a scoreless first half in its quarterfinal against Moorhead, the Rogers Royals girls soccer team exploded for 4 unanswered goals in the second half of the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at Rogers High School.
Izzy Smith led the way with the first two goals followed by goals by Avery Farrell and Laureen Carroll.
