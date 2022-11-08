It’s unfortunate that both Wayzata and Champlin Park volleyball teams couldn’t both compete at the state tournament given how strong they looked Wednesday night in the Section 5AAAA final at Osseo Senior High.
As expected, the top two seeds in the section reached the final. No. 1 seed Wayzata cruised with a pair of 3-0 wins leading up to the final. Champlin Park defeated Armstrong with ease in the first round, but faced some stiff competition from Maple Grove in the semifinal.
Nonetheless, for the second year in a row, it was the Rebels vs the Trojans with a trip to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on the line.
Both were ranked inside the top three in the statewide poll, and neither team possessed a clear advantage over the other. In front of a full house, every point carried more weight than the previous, with each lead change followed by a deafening cheer by the student sections.
The largest lead held by either side was five. Champlin Park led 15-10 in the first set, but it was Wayzata who had the final say, winning the fourth set 25-20 to cap off a 3-1 win, capturing their third-straight section title.
“We knew we had to execute at a certain level. They made more adjustments than us and probably got out coached a little bit,” Champlin Park head coach John Yunker said. “We’re proud of the girls, they worked really hard. They couldn’t have given it much more.”
It was the third time the two teams faced each other this season, splitting the two. Unlike the previous two meetings, each set came down to the wire. The first two sets went to extra points.
Champlin Park were up 24-23 threatening to take the first set. The Trojans rallied, facing a set point twice and went on a 5-2 run to close out the set 28-26.
In the second set, it was the Rebels’ turn to win in extra points. However, Wayzata did make another run when they were down 24-21 to extend the set. Champlin Park won it 26-24.
The Trojans’ tall and talented front line made it nearly impossible for the Rebels to string together any momentum or sustain a large lead. Not only was their front line forcing Champlin Park to change their attack, the back line was doing just as good a job of digging the ball out and keeping it alive.
“It starts with their block, their big front row,” Yunker said. “It changes how much court they can take away from us. We had to earn all our points. As far as an offensive standpoint, because of the big block, the other girls are really talented and worked really hard. They made it difficult on us.”
Multiple times throughout the match, Wayzata made diving attempts to keep the ball off the floor and into the path of their outside hitters. It was deflating at times to the Rebels, who worked so hard to get themselves in position for a kill.
Tied at 1, Wayzata possessed a 21-18 lead in the third set. Champlin Park tied it at 21 before the Trojans pulled ahead 25-23. It seemed like Wayzata had found its groove, taking a 10-5 lead in the fourth set.
With the game in the balance and their backs against the wall, the Rebels fought back to tie it at 14. Even though the Trojans were the reigning state champions, Champlin Park showed no fear, almost matching them point-for-point in the set.
But Wayzata just had a little more in them. As the set was coming to an end, they had the feeling they were the better team on the night.
A three-point rally doesn’t seem like a big deal, but in a game with two very evenly matched teams, that’s all it would take to stamp their name on the section trophy. A 22-20 lead quickly became 25-20 to cue the celebrations for the Trojan faithful.
“This one was similar in a lot of ways with the exception of there wasn’t one set that was lopsided,” Yunker said about their third encounter with Wayzata this season. “Both the tournament match and regular season match, each of us won a set that was not real close, which was very strange. … We told the girls to expect it to be close tonight and expect it to go to five and extra points. We didn’t quite get it to five but we did have the extra points.”
Even though the Rebels (24-6) ultimately fell short of their goal of a state championship, it was a stellar season by a team with just two seniors in their regular rotation.
Outside hitters Sara Moberg and Marlie Hanson will be the two biggest losses for Champlin Park next year. But like it has in recent years, the future is bright for Rebels volleyball.
Sophomore outside hitter Carly Gilk led the team in kills. Junior Lily Riese and sophomore Kathryn Adler will also return up front. Junior Libero Kaitlyn Erickson and sophomore setter Reese Axness round out a core group of players that will surely keep Champlin Park near the top of the state rankings again next year.
The other four seniors that will depart are Makenna Martin, Lora Barrett, Teagahn Hanson and Alyssa Vreeman.
