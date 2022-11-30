Rogers wrestling 2022-23 preview: Rogers looks to add heavyweights before season begins

The Rogers wrestling team begins its 2022-23 season Thursday, Dec. 1. The Royals will have two co-head coaches this season: Mikey Anderson and Chris Donnay.
Rogers High School alumnus Isaiah Brown qualified for last spring’s Class 3A wrestling tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Royals hope to send more individuals to state this coming March.
Donnay said Rogers is replacing seven seniors from last season’s team, which was half of the roster. Two key seniors that graduated were Brown and Ryan Lund, who had over 100 wins for the Royals.
“It’s kind of up in the air,” Donnay said. “It’s all going to come down to whether we can get some big guys out or not. We’ll be good down low. The middle will be our strength this year. If we can’t get a couple big guys out, giving up forfeits there [is] going to be tough. Hopefully, we can get a couple of those football players out that were coming to some of our summer things. That should help.”
The Royals will begin the season with four road matches, beginning with a tri against Maple Grove, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Rockford Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m. at Maple Grove High School.
Donnay said its important for the Royals to get off to a good start on the road.
“It’ll be weird because with those football players ending, I don’t know if any of those will be available that first meet,” he said. “You want to give them some time to heal and stuff like that.”
He continued, “Two years ago, when we tied for the [Northwest Suburban] Conference championship before Christmas, it was kind of a gong show. We didn’t know what lineup we were going to have. Then, after winter break, we got on a roll and competed against some great teams. Wrestling’s different in that aspect because until you get everybody to their weight classes they want to compete at per sections, your roster could be totally different from the beginning of the year to the end. Our team is known for not getting down to their weights until after Christmas break.”
The Royals home opener is against fellow ISD 728 schools Elk River and Zimmerman Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. at RHS. Rogers will host the 2022 Rogers Holiday Matness tournament Thursday, Dec. 29-Friday, Dec. 30, at the RHS Fieldhouse. Elk River and Zimmerman will also compete in the tournament along with other schools. The Royals host Park Center Friday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at RHS. Rogers will host the 2023 Section 5-3A tournament Friday, Feb. 18, at 9 a.m. at RHS.
Also joining the coaching staff will be assistant coaches Jordan Bond and Jordan Lemcke. Both Bond and Lemcke are RHS alumni and wrestled for the Royals during their time at RHS. Lemcke won the 2022 NCAA DIII heavyweight championship with the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh at 285 pounds and did not allow a single point during his four wins in the postseason. He finished the 2022 season with a record of 28-3.
Donnay said adding both Bond and Lemcke to the coaching staff is beneficial because they know what its like to compete for the Royals and be in that locker room.
“They know what we stand for,” Donnay said. “It’s going to be big. They’re both great examples of hard work and what you can accomplish with that.”
