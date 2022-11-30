Rogers wrestling 2022-23 preview: Rogers looks to add heavyweights before season begins

The Rogers wrestling team is back for another season, which begins Thursday, Dec. 1, at Maple Grove High School.

The Rogers wrestling team begins its 2022-23 season Thursday, Dec. 1. The Royals will have two co-head coaches this season: Mikey Anderson and Chris Donnay.

Rogers High School alumnus Isaiah Brown qualified for last spring’s Class 3A wrestling tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Royals hope to send more individuals to state this coming March.

