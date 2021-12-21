The Rogers Royals wrestling team defeated Elk River 57-23 in a match Dec. 16 that saw nine of the 11 weight classes that wrestled end via the always exciting pin.

And of those nine pins, Rogers was on the winning side seven times. There were three forfeited weights classes.

After the first six matches, Rogers held a slim 18-17 lead. The Royals’ Grady Weinbrenner (106 lbs), Max Ricks (126 lbs), and Chris Dietl (138 lbs) all won their matches via the pin, while Elk River’s Carter Lessard (113 lbs) and Gavin Hilyar (132 lbs) won their matches with pins, and Alex Artmann (120 lbs) won with a technical fall 17-2.

But from there it was all Rogers, as they would win the next five weight classes for a 45-17 lead going into the last three forfeited weights.

Cole Jordan (145 lbs), Ty Cassidy (160 lbs), Adam Cowles (170 lbs), and Sehrab Zakhil (182 lbs) all won with pins in their respective matches and Ryan Lund won a 7-3 decision at 152 lbs.

Isaiah Brown (195 lbs) and Hasan Adnan (220 lbs) had forfeit wins for the Royals and Bennett Nelson finished the match with a forfeit win for the Elks at 285 lbs.

Up next for the Royals, they host its own invitational Dec. 29-30.

