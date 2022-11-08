The Rogers football team have claimed the Section 6AAAAA title after beating Spring Lake Park in championship game Friday, Nov. 4. Royals Reece Dawson and Drew Hennen hoist the section championship trophy.
The Rogers football team have claimed the Section 6AAAAA title after beating Spring Lake Park in championship game Friday, Nov. 4. Royals Reece Dawson and Drew Hennen hoist the section championship trophy.
Erik Jacobson
The Rogers defense held the Panthers to just 7 points and forced three turnovers in the Section 6AAAAA Championship game Nov. 4.
Erik Jacobson
Royal Calvin Kolleh holds the ball high after an interception stopped a Panther drive during the section championship game.
Erik Jacobson
Rogers tight end Wyatt Gilmore hauls in a 10 yard touchdown pass to put the Royals up 14-0 vs. Spring Lake Park.
Erik Jacobson
Rogers’ Anthony Powell breaks through the line on a 45 yard touchdown run to put the Royals up 21-7 vs. Spring Lake Park in the section championship game.
The Rogers Royals football team defeated the Spring Lake Park Panthers 21-7 in the Section 6AAAAA Championship, at Spring Lake Park high school Friday, Nov. 4, to advance to the State Tournament for the second year in a row. Rogers came into the game as the #3 seed, while the Panthers came in seeded #1.
It is often said that the team that wins the turnover battle, normally wins the ballgame, and that was never more evident than in this game. The Royals defense forced three red zone Panther turnovers - two fumbles, and an interception - and also had a late turnover on downs, to repeatedly turn back Spring Lake Park scoring threats.
The Royals took the opening kickoff, and marched right down the field, scoring on a 23 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Reece Dawson to Calvin Kolleh. Dylan Honnoll added the extra point for a quick 7-0 Royals lead.
The Rogers defense then stopped the Panthers on a quick three and out, but the Royals would fumble the ball back to them on their ensuing possession, giving the Panthers the ball near midfield. The Panthers were able to move the ball on this possession, and looked to be in position to tie the game, when the Royals Tait Yasseri recovered a Panther fumble at the 13 yard line, turning away the Panther threat.
The teams would trade possessions, as the game moved into the second quarter. Late in the second quarter, SLP was threatening again. With the ball on the Royals 13 yard line, the Panthers completed a short pass only to have the Royals force and recover their second fumble of the game. This time at the 7 yard line, with 1:08 left in the half. The Royals would run out the clock and take the 7-0 score into halftime.
The Panthers started the second half at their own 10 yard line, after a kickoff by Dylan Honnoll pinned them deep, but they were mixing their play selection well, and moving the ball on this opening drive. With the ball at the Royals 30 yard line, Panther quarterback Brayden Talso dropped back to pass and saw a wide open tight end, Erik Vedoy, over the middle. Talso threw what looked like a sure touchdown. But the ball would never reach Vedoy.
Rogers defensive back Calvin Kolleh closed the gap, and made a spectacular one handed interception at the 10 yard line. A big blow for the Panthers, as another scoring opportunity was denied.
The Rogers’ offense then seized the opportunity. After moving the ball out to the 24 yard line, running back Anthony Powell broke off a 67 yard run to the Panther 9 yard line. Dawson then hit a wide open Wyatt Gilmore with a 10 yard scoring strike to put the Royals up 14-0 (Honnoll kick), with 2:34 left in the third quarter
It took the Panthers all of 84 seconds to remind everybody just how potent the SLP offense can be, however. Panthers running back Lamari Brown would take an option pitch, and sprint 47 yards for SLP’s first score of the night, to make it 14-7 (Smith kick), with 1:10 left in the third.
As the game proceeded into the fourth quarter, Rogers would be forced to punt on their next possession, giving SLP the ball at their own 27 with 10:23 remaining in the game. The Panthers then marched down the field and into the red zone one more time, testing the Royals defense, and looking for a chance to tie the game. But the Royals defense rose to the occasion, and after a fourth down pass into the corner of the endzone was over the head of the intended receiver, the Royals would take over on downs at the 18 yard line with 4:00 left in the game.
The Royals were now working to run down the clock, when Powell would break free on a 45 yard touchdown run to put the Royals up 21-7 (Honnoll kick) and punch the Royals ticket to the State Tournament.
Powell led the Royals offense with 162 yards rushing on 27 carries and a touchdown. Dawson was five for eight passing for 73 yards and threw for two touchdowns. Kolleh led the receiving corps with two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.
The Royals will now face Robinsdale Armstrong in the state quarterfinals, to be played at Osseo High Sschool Saturday, Nov. 12, at noon. If they win that game, the semifinals will be played at US Bank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.