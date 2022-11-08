The Rogers Royals football team defeated the Spring Lake Park Panthers 21-7 in the Section 6AAAAA Championship, at Spring Lake Park high school Friday, Nov. 4, to advance to the State Tournament for the second year in a row. Rogers came into the game as the #3 seed, while the Panthers came in seeded #1.

It is often said that the team that wins the turnover battle, normally wins the ballgame, and that was never more evident than in this game. The Royals defense forced three red zone Panther turnovers - two fumbles, and an interception - and also had a late turnover on downs, to repeatedly turn back Spring Lake Park scoring threats.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments