The Royals concluded their 2022 season at the Class 4A state tournament for the second year in a row. No. 6 Rogers (30-6) fell to East Ridge (25-8) 3-0 in the Class 4A third-place match Saturday, Nov. 12, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Raptors defeated the Royals 25-22, 25-16 and 25-18, outscoring Rogers .
Rogers head coach Bo Schmidt said East Ridge blocked well on Saturday night.
“They’re a big team,” Schmidt said. “We’re an aggressive offensive team. One of the things that can happen is you can hit into the block. When you get blocked a lot, it can frustrate your hitters. We weren’t able to stay in system as much as they were. They’re a good team. Hats off to them for a good match.”
Royals can’t solve Wayzata in state semifinals
On Thursday, Nov. 10, at Xcel Energy Center, No. 3 Wayzata (30-4) defeated Rogers 3-0 in the Class 4A semifinal, dashing Rogers’ hopes of advancing to the state championship match for the second year in a row.
The Trojans defeated the Royals 25-15, 25-14 and 25-23, outscoring Rogers 75-52.
What’s next
The Royals will have a younger team in 2023, as five seniors return next fall, along with two juniors and one sophomore. Seven seniors from the 2022 team graduate from Rogers High School Thursday, June 8, 2023 — senior co-captains Hannah Bruskiewicz, Payton Daun and Taylor Dawson, as well as Emma Ellingson, April Jonason, Arianna Pohlkamp, and Joanna Scherber.
