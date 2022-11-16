The Royals concluded their 2022 season at the Class 4A state tournament for the second year in a row. No. 6 Rogers (30-6) fell to East Ridge (25-8) 3-0 in the Class 4A third-place match Saturday, Nov. 12, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Raptors defeated the Royals 25-22, 25-16 and 25-18, outscoring Rogers .

Rogers head coach Bo Schmidt said East Ridge blocked well on Saturday night.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments