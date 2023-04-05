Rogers track and field program grows to nearly 200 student-athletes

(File photo by Erik Jacobson)

Joy Olowo (left) returns to the Rogers track team. She, along with Mikaela Hetchler and Emily Koch are captains of the girls team this year.

 Erik Jacobson

Track and field is becoming a more popular spring sport at Rogers High School. This season, there will be approximately 110 girls competing for the Royals girls track and field team, and there will be approximately 90 boys on the Rogers boys team. Both are led by head coach Ken Worel, who is also a biology and forensics teacher at RHS.

Worel said the Rogers program has done a good job of promoting the sport to new student-athletes.

