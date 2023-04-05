Rogers track and field program grows to nearly 200 student-athletes

Track and field is becoming a more popular spring sport at Rogers High School. This season, there will be approximately 110 girls competing for the Royals girls track and field team, and there will be approximately 90 boys on the Rogers boys team. Both are led by head coach Ken Worel, who is also a biology and forensics teacher at RHS.
Worel said the Rogers program has done a good job of promoting the sport to new student-athletes.
“We expect to move up a bit in the rankings this year,” Worel said. “We’ve been inside thus far. Our first meet’s kind of our first practice with a lot of kids, getting some actual distance in for the first time. The track [at RHS] is still under about a foot of snow, so not a lot of high expectations [to begin the season]. It’s going to be a good workout. A lot of kids will be tired as we get through things.”
Key girls athletes: Senior Hannah Bruskiewicz, a key member of the Rogers volleyball team’s back-to-back fourth-place finishes at the Class 4A state volleyball tournament, is also an accomplished field athlete. Bruskiewicz finished third at last year’s Class 3A state championship in the shot put with a score of eight.
Her teammate, sophomore Anya Schmidt, finished third in the Section 8-3A tournament in the shot and disc. Senior Brianna Villanti set the Roger school record in the long jump last spring, and eighth grader Cara Back set the school record in the 3,200 meter run. Seniors Mikaela Hetchler, Emily Koch and Joy Olowo are the Royals captains for 2023.
Key boys athletes: Sophomore Ben Mithdun set the boys school record in the long jump last season. Juniors A.J. Back and Tyler Dube and senior Mitch Hansen are the Royals’ captains.
Important meets: The Royals face Park Center and Coon Rapids on Thursday, April 6 at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park. Rogers’ 2023 home opener is against Maple Grove and Totino-Grace on Tuesday, April 18, at 3:45 p.m. at RHS. The Northwest Suburban Conference preliminaries and finals are on Tuesday, May 23, and Thursday, May 25, respectively at Elk River High School. Both events start at 3 p.m. The Section 8-3A finals are on Saturday, June 3, at St. Michael-Albertville High School, which also hosts the 2023 Class 3A boys and girls track tournament on Thursday, June 8.
Worel said it has been a challenge to wait for the weather to cooperate as this very snowy Minnesota winter slowly transitions into spring.
“We do our best waiting for the season to come to set up a plan,” he said. “The spring season, as it is for any other sport, is challenging. You have to take a sunny day when it comes and get out on the pavement or in the parking lot. Other days, you’re inside and trying to do fun stuff that still [is a] great workout, but at the same time, when you’re inside the same space, that can get difficult for athletes. Our kids have been doing a great job having fun together and motivating each other. It hasn’t been a hard time. It’s been a good group so far.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.