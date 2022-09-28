A rainy Friday night did not discourage the Rogers faithful, as they cheered on the Royals (2-2) during their 38-7 homecoming victory over the Coon Rapids Cardinals (2-3) Sept. 23.

If you were a few minutes late to the game, you missed some early fireworks, as Coon Rapids scored on their first play from scrimmage - a 65 yard touchdown run by Khijohnn Cummings-Colman. Rogers then answered on their first play from scrimmage - an 80 yard touchdown scamper by Anthony Powell. Two scores just 24 seconds into the game.

