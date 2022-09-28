A rainy Friday night did not discourage the Rogers faithful, as they cheered on the Royals (2-2) during their 38-7 homecoming victory over the Coon Rapids Cardinals (2-3) Sept. 23.
If you were a few minutes late to the game, you missed some early fireworks, as Coon Rapids scored on their first play from scrimmage - a 65 yard touchdown run by Khijohnn Cummings-Colman. Rogers then answered on their first play from scrimmage - an 80 yard touchdown scamper by Anthony Powell. Two scores just 24 seconds into the game.
After trading possessions, the Cardinals then fumbled a Rogers punt that was recovered by Rogers’ Dylan Jackson at the Cardinal 19 yard line. Unable to advance the ball, the Royals turned to Peyton Honnoll, who drilled a 38 yard field goal to give the Royals a 10-7 lead. Neither the Cardinals, or the Royals, would score again in first half action.
The second half, however, was all Royals, as they would score 28 unanswered points to turn a close game into a blowout. Powell would score his second touchdown of the game less than a minute into the third quarter with a power run up the middle from 23 yards out to make it 17-7 (Honnell kick).
After Royals linebacker Tyler Kiel recovered a Cardinal fumble on their next possession, sophomore quarterback Landen Holterman sprinted 12 yards untouched on a keeper to put the Royals up 24-7 (Honnoll kick). Powell would score his third touchdown of the game on a 37 yard run, with :53 left in the third quarter, to make it 31-7 (Honnoll kick).
The Royals would finish the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 17 yard touchdown run by Gavin Gierman for the final 38-7 score (Honnoll Kick).
The Royals had 460 yards in total offense on the night, while holding the Cardinals to 212. With the rainy conditions, the Royals kept the ball on the ground, for the most part, with 454 yards rushing. Anthony Powell was the workhorse on this night, leading the Royals with 291 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Landen Holterman added 61 yards rushing and a touchdown.
The Royals will travel to Elk River Friday, Sept. 30.
