Rogers softball celebrates 20th anniversary season

In 2023, the Rogers softball team is celebrating its 20th anniversary season. The Royals hope to remain competitive this spring and make the Class 4A state tournament by winning Section 8-4A.
The Royals finished 2022 with a record of 14-9, one year after falling one game short of a state tournament appearance after losing to Elk River in the Section 8-4A championship. Rogers was 8-5 in Northwest Suburban Conference play and 6-4 against non-conference opponents.
Key players: Junior utility player Lauren Freeberg had 20 RBIs in her sophomore season last spring, the most amongst any returning player and second on the team overall. Freeberg had 27 hits, including seven doubles, three triples and two home runs. Her batting average was .415 and had an on-base percentage of .457. On the mound, Freeberg was 0-3 with an ERA of 4.20 in only five innings pitched. She threw five strikeouts.
Junior utility player Kami Messer had 15 RBIs and 26 hits, including five doubles and one home run. Messer finished 2022 with a batting average of .382 and a .400 on-base percentage.
Senior center fielder Kenzie Jones drove in 12 runs and had 32 hits, including five doubles. She was also a prolific baserunning thief, as she stole 15 bases.
Sophomore pitcher Brianna Ness is the ace of the rotation. She finished 2022 with a record of 8-2 with one save, an ERA of 1.22 and 86 strikeouts.
Important games: Rogers will open its 20th season of softball on Monday, April 10, at 1 p.m. against Centennial at the National Sports Center in Blaine. The Royals are the designated home team in this neutral-site game. Rogers’ true home opener is against Blaine on Tuesday, April 11, at 4:30 p.m. at the Rogers High School softball field.
The Royals will travel to Elk River to take on the Elks in a pivotal Section 8-4A game on Tuesday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m. at Lion John Weicht Park. Rogers’ final regular-season home game is against Coon Rapids on Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. at the Rogers High School softball field.
The Royals close the 2023 regular season against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 17, at 4:30 p.m. at the Wayzata High School softball field in Plymouth. The Section 8-4A tournament begins on Monday, May 22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.