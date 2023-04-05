Rogers softball celebrates 20th anniversary season

(File photo by Erik Jacobson)

Lauren Freeberg (center) and Kami Messer are returning to the Rogers softball team.

 Erik Jacobson

In 2023, the Rogers softball team is celebrating its 20th anniversary season. The Royals hope to remain competitive this spring and make the Class 4A state tournament by winning Section 8-4A.

The Royals finished 2022 with a record of 14-9, one year after falling one game short of a state tournament appearance after losing to Elk River in the Section 8-4A championship. Rogers was 8-5 in Northwest Suburban Conference play and 6-4 against non-conference opponents.

