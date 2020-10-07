By Erik Nelson

For the Crow River News

Coon Rapids was no match for the Royals boys Oct. 1 at Rogers High School. Rogers (4-4-2, 4-4-2) defeated Coon Rapids (2-5-3, 2-5-3) 5-1 on the strength of four goals by Alexander Bowman and one by Ethan Tran.

Rogers scored twice in the first half and three more times in the second half. Goalkeepers Jacob Kaeter and Mark Mofor-Ngu combined for the shutout. Kaeter made three saves and Mofor-Ngu made two saves.

The Royals closed the regular season Oct. 6 against Totino-Grace (0-6-4, 0-6-4) at 7 p.m. at Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, after this edition went to press.

GIRLS

Neither Rogers (6-2-2, 6-2-2) nor Coon Rapids (3-6-1, 3-6-1) could solve either goalkeeper on Oct. 1.

The Royals had 21 shots on goal against Cardinals senior goalkeeper Ali Hedlund, but Hedlund turned them all aside. Rogers senior goalkeeper Edie Frantzen stopped one Coon Rapids shot.

Rogers closed the 2020 regular season against Totino-Grace Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, after this edition went to press.

