Rogers Royals softball team looks younger in 2022

The Rogers softball team will be without its star pitcher, Grace Mammen, who graduated in 2021, as the Royals will look different in 2022.
Royals head coach Jerry Bruns said Rogers will look younger this season.
“I see a few people pitching for us,” Bruns said. “We’ll probably carry 3-4 pitchers on varsity for us, whereas in the past Grace had pretty much shouldered the whole pitching weight on the team the last two years, with COVID-19 knocking her junior year [2020] out. That’s the one thing I’m looking forward to. We should be able to play good defense. We should be able to score some runs. If we do the little things right, we’re going to have to move runners. I don’t see us being an overly powerful team. I see us being as more of a doubles and gap hitting team, not a lot of ‘put it over the fence’ type hitters in my lineup. We should have overall good team speed.”
The Royals will be led offensively by seniors Raegan Kimbler, Emma and Sara Kemmetmueller and Kenzie Jones.
Kimbler led the Royals offensively in 2021 with 26 RBIS and finished second with 25 hits, seven singles and one home run. She finished with a batting average of .347, the fifth highest on the team of any batter with a minimum of 40 at bats.
Sara Kemmetmueller had 26 hits, which was tied for first on the team along with Jones. She had three doubles and a triple. Her .382 batting average was the second-highest of any Royals hitter with at least 40 at bats.
Jones had 26 hits in 68 at bats with 12 RBIs, two doubles and three triples with a batting average of .382. She was also a prolific base thief, stealing a team-high nine bases.
Emma Kemmetmueller had nine RBIS and 19 hits in 62 at bats, smacking 10 doubles and two triples with a batting average of .306.
The Royals’ main question mark will be pitching. Mammen was sensational in 2021 with a record of 19-3 in 22 games with an ERA of 1.32, 11 complete games and five shutouts, striking out 242 batters. It will be determined through the 2022 season who will step up to fill her shoes.
Rogers will open the program’s 19th season against Buffalo Wednesday, March 30, at 4:30 p.m. at the Rogers High School softball field. The Royals will look to avenge their 2021 Section 8-4A championship game loss to Elk River Thursday, May 12, when they host the Elks at 4:30 p.m. at the Rogers High School softball field. Senior day for the Class of 2022 will take place during Rogers’ game against Wayzata Wednesday, May 19, at 4:30 p.m. at the Rogers High School softball field.
