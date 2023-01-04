After losing its first game of 2022-23, the Royals haven’t found a way back into the win column yet.

No. 2 Rogers (6-1-2, 3-0-0) tied a pair of games with Chaska and Eden Prairie on Dec. 26, and Dec. 27, at the 2022 the Tradition Holiday Invitational at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments