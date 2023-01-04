After losing its first game of 2022-23, the Royals haven’t found a way back into the win column yet.
No. 2 Rogers (6-1-2, 3-0-0) tied a pair of games with Chaska and Eden Prairie on Dec. 26, and Dec. 27, at the 2022 the Tradition Holiday Invitational at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake.
Rogers head coach Dave Brown said these results will help the Royals prepare for the Section 5-2A tournament later this season.
“Today was a resilient effort,” Brown said. “We’re figuring a lot of things out.”
For most of Wednesday’s game, it was a goaltending duel between Rogers senior goalie Cade Chapman and Eden Prairie junior goalie Isaiah Paulnock. The Royals outshot the Eagles (4-5-1, 0-1-0) 14-7 in the first period and 12-10 in the second period, but both Chapman and Paulnock shut the door. At 15:07 of the third period, freshman forward Mason Moe gave the Eagles the lead when his wrist shot beat Chapman top shelf. Down, but not out, Rogers tied the game with 50.7 seconds left in regulation when junior forward Drew Krekelberg jammed home a loose puck past Paulnock. The game went to overtime. Rogers outshot Eden Prairie 5-3 in OT, but neither team found the back of the net, as the game ended in a tie.
Brown said the 2022-23 Royals are a special group of players.
“Every day, they’re going to find something new to learn from,” he said. “When the lights are the brightest, they show up in the biggest ways.”
Rogers ties with Chaska to open Tradition Holiday Invitational
The Royals held onto a 3-2 lead with less than a minute to go in the third period. However, the Hawks (2-7-1, 2-1-0) found a way to tie the game at 16:14 of the third period.
Brown said the tie against Chaska felt humbling. The Hawks are coached by former Minnesota Wild forward Matt Cooke.
“We did not show up to play,” Brown said. “Give Chaska credit. They had a game plan and they executed it.”
Rogers opened the scoring at 7:53 of the first period when senior forward and co-captain Sam Ranallo scored his fifth goal of the season. The Royals led 1-0 after the end of the first.
Junior forward Brandon Swanson doubled Rogers’ lead at 5:42 of the second when he fired a wrist shot past Chaska junior goalie Logan Hutchings. At 8:49 of the second, Hawks senior forward Nathan Hinze’s wrist shot beat Chapman glove side to cut Rogers’ lead to 2-1.
Rogers restored its two-goal lead when Ranallo scored on the power play 10 seconds into the third period. Rogers’ lead didn’t hold up. senior forward Peyton Chase scored on the power play at 10:21 of the period before tying the game with less than a minute remaining in regulation. The Royals outshot the Hawks in overtime, but neither team scored.
Offensive Player of the Tournament
Ranallo had 3 points for the Royals (2 G, 1 A).
Defensive Player of the Tournament
Chapman made 47 saves on 51 shots over the two-game stretch.
Brown said Chapman is locked in. He has played in every minute for Rogers this season.
“He’s had a heck of a season,” Brown said. “He has bigger things ahead of him.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.