Rogers Legion baseball is 7-3 after winning its sixth straight game. The team has scored more than 12 runs on average in its last six games.
They have beaten Anoka, 15-5; Blaine, 11-7; Sauk Rapids, 15-3; the St Cloud Chutes, 9-7; Brooklyn Park, 13-4; and Lino Lakes 10-7 over the last six games.
Post #531 opened their Legion season with a 4-3 come-from-behind road win at defending State Champion Osseo. The Royals then dropped three straight prior to their current 6-game win streak.
Rogers defeated Brooklyn Park 13-4 Tuesday, June 28. Rogers trailed twice in the game, 1-0 heading into the second inning and 3-1 heading into the fourth. Post 531 scored six runs in the top of the fourth to take a 7-3 lead and wouldn’t look back. Third baseman Zayden Smith led Rogers offensively with four hits and four RBIs, including a double. He pitche four innings, eaning the win, allowing four runs, six hits and three walks while striking out four. Post 531 defeated Lino Lakes 10-7 on Wednesday, June 29. Rogers took a 9-0 lead into the third inning and then held on as Lino Lakes scored seven of the next eight runs.
Joey Koch earned the win, allowing four runs, one earned run, four hits and five walks while striking out five. Koch also had two hits and scored one run. Cole Jordan had three hits and three RBIs, including a double to help Rogers extend its winning streak to six.
