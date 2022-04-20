Hannah Sjerven, a 2016 graduate of Rogers High School, may get to see her basketball career continue.
On Monday, April 11, Sjerven was selected 28th overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2022 WNBA draft. The Lynx also selected North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones with the 22nd overall pick after Minnesota traded its eighth and 13th overall picks to the Las Vegas Aces in exchange for the Aces’ 2023 first and second overall picks.
Sjerven, a Rogers native, saw action in 126 career contests (92 starts) throughout four seasons at the University of South Dakota, registering career averages of 13.9 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists per game for the Coyotes. The 6-2 center produced her best season with South Dakota in 2020-21, where she collected career high averages of 17.1 ppg, 9.8 rpg and 1.7 apg. Sjerven was named Summit League Defensive Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22) and stands as the Coyotes’ career blocks leader with 243.
She was one of five finalists for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year for two seasons straight (2020-21 and 2021-22) and led the Summit League in two categories, including rebounds (9.8 rpg) and blocks (2.2 bpg) during 2020-21. This season, she also helped lead South Dakota to the program’s first NCAA Sweet 16 with a 20-point performance against Ole Miss and a 16-point performance against Baylor.
The Lynx will tip off the team’s 24th season in the WNBA with a road trip to Seattle on Friday, May 6, at 9 p.m. The Lynx return home to Target Center for their home opener Sunday, May 8, at 7 p.m. to take on the Washington Mystics.
