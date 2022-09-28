The eighth ranked Rogers volleyball team (11-2 overall, 3-1 conference) traveled to Elk River (10-7, 3-1) Sept. 22, and would walk away with a thrilling 3-1 victory over their inter-district rivals. The Royals have now won eight matches in a row, and sit one game behind fifth ranked Champlin Park in the Northwest Suburban conference standings.

The Elks came ready to play, however, as the excitement that always comes with a Rogers/Elk River matchup, and a fired up student section, filled the gym with anticipation. Game one saw the Elks jump out to an early 13-4 lead, and they had the Royals reeling a bit with their solid play. The Royals couldn’t recover from the Elks’ fast start and dropped game one 25-18.

