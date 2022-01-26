The Royals girls basketball team won their ninth game in a row when they defeated Robbinsdale Armstrong (6-7) 72-35 Friday, Jan. 21, in Rogers.
The Royals improved their record to 12-2 overall, and 8-1 in the Northwest Suburban conference, half a game behind conference leader Maple Grove at the time of this writing.
In the Armstrong game, both teams struggled to gain traction early, but Rogers’ defense then started to get turnovers that led to fast break baskets and suddenly a 17-11 Rogers lead was 30-12 in a span of three minutes. Rogers would never look back, and took a 39-18 lead into the half.
The Rogers defense would not let up in the second half, and continued to force Falcon turnovers. After only giving up 18 points in the first half, the Royals bettered that by only giving up 17 in the second. Offensively, the Royals were led by junior guard Clara Glad with a game high 22 points, Ellie Buzzelle 17, and Katelyn Maciej 16.
Other scorers were Emily Glass with 5, Megan Heinan and Jordan Alberts with 4 each, and Mackenzie Strandness and Alli Born chipping in 2 each. With the big lead, Rogers was able to clear their bench, on their way to the final 72-35 victory.
Rogers traveled to Anoka Tuesday Jan. 25, and will then host Park Center Thursday, Jan 27.
