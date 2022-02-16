The Rogers Royals girls basketball team, one of the hottest teams in Class 4A, takes on its rival Elk River Friday night, Feb. 18, in Elk River.
The fellow Northwest Suburban Conference foe has also played well of late.
Rogers defeated Elk River in the most-recent meeting between the two teams 68-57 Friday, Jan. 7, at Rogers High School.
The Royals were led by senior guard Ellie Buzzelle, who scored 23 points. Senior forward Alli Born and junior forward Katelyn Maciej both scored 10 points. The Elks were led offensively by junior Jordan Langbehn and senior Hope Kanenwisher, who each had 12 points.
Heading into the game on Friday, Rogers has won at least 15 games in a row.
As of Feb. 8, the Elks had been led offensively by sophomore Kayla Christy, who leads the team with 177 points and her season high in a single game is 18, averaging 11.1 points per game in 16 games played. Right behind her is Langbehn, who has scored 154 points, averaging 9.1 per game. Langbehn’s older sister, Johanna Langbehn, is a 2021 graduate of Elk River High School and is currently playing for the University of St. Thomas women’s basketball team in St. Paul this season.
Rogers is led by Buzzelle, who has scored 411 points so far in 2021-22, averaging 20.6 per game in 20 games played. Her season high was 38 in the Royals’ 92-29 win over Coon Rapids on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Coon Rapids High School. Buzzelle has scored a team-high 50 3-pointers.
The Elks are coached by Jeremy Digiovanni, who led Elk River to the program’s only Class 4A championship in 2016-17. The Royals are coached by Karlee Anderson. Anderson was the Royals’ head coach prior to the 2020-21 season. Patrick Bowlin was the Royals coach last season, but Anderson is back in charge.
