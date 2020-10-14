By Erik Nelson
In a meet between two teams that share the same pool, Elk River emerged victorious over Rogers on Thursday, Oct. 8.
The Elks defeated the Royals 101-80. Elk River won eight of 12 varsity events. Leading the way was freshman Gabrielle Odegard, who was part of four event wins. Odegard finished first in the 200-yard individual medley, hitting the wall in 2:18.48. Odegard also finished first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.65. She was part of Elk River’s ‘A’ relay team along with freshman Kiera Anderson, sophomore Megan McMorran and junior Rachel Schlueter that finished first in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing in 1:59.91. The Elk River “A” relay team of Odegard, Schlueter, eighth-grader Avery Louder and freshman Olivia Seward finished first in the 200-yard freestyle varsity, hitting the wall at the 1:49.71 mark.
Other first-place finishers for the Elks included junior Zoey Johnson, who finished first in the one-meter diving competition with a score of 190.15. McMorran finished first in the 500-yard freestyle varsity with a time of 5:40.42 and Schlueter finished first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.54.
Rogers had four first-place finishes. Sophomore Kendall Coppersmith finished first in the 50-yard freestyle varsity with a time of 26.94. Sophomore Samantha Sylvester finished first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.15. Senior Lauren Verweg finished first in the 100-yard breaskstroke with a time of 1:19.12. To close out Friday’s meet, the Royals’ ‘A’ relay team of eighth-grader Kyleigh Craig and juniors Maya Adler, Hannah Hartlage and Natalie West finished first in the 400-yard freestyle, hitting the wall in 4:18.89.
What’s next
Elk River was scheduled to host Anoka on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at VandenBerge Middle School to close the regular season.
Rogers’ final meet of the regular season will be against Centennial on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at Centennial High School.
