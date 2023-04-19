The Rogers Softball team dropped their home opener 8-0 to St. Michael on Friday, April 14. The loss drops the Royals’ early season record to 1-2.

The non-conference matchup with the Knights had the feel of a pitcher’s duel early, as neither team would score through three innings. Errors would end up haunting the Royals as the game progressed, however. The Royals committed 4 errors in the game, with three of them leading to 6 unearned runs in the later innings for the Knights.

