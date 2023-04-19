The Rogers Softball team dropped their home opener 8-0 to St. Michael on Friday, April 14. The loss drops the Royals’ early season record to 1-2.
The non-conference matchup with the Knights had the feel of a pitcher’s duel early, as neither team would score through three innings. Errors would end up haunting the Royals as the game progressed, however. The Royals committed 4 errors in the game, with three of them leading to 6 unearned runs in the later innings for the Knights.
St. Michael got on the board in the top of the 4th, after a walk, an error, and a sacrifice fly gave them a 1-0 lead. But the big blow came in the top of the 5th, when the Knights would score three unearned runs with two out. A Royals error, and a Knights base hit, put two Knights on for pinch hitter Jayden Pelowski, who lifted a three run home run down the left field line to put St. Michael up 4-0.
With the help of another Royals error, the Knights would tack on two more unearned runs in the top of the 6th to stretch their lead to 6-0.
Rogers would make their first serious threat of the game in the bottom of the sixth. After being limited to just two hits through 5 innings by St. Michael pitcher Kendra Behrens, Rogers’ Amanda Barnacle and Kenzie Jones opened up the Royals’ sixth with back-to-back hits. After a fly out, Lauren Freeberg loaded the bases with the Royals third hit of the inning. But a force out at home, and a strikeout, ended the Royals threat and kept the Royals off the board.
St. Michael would score two more runs in the top of the seventh on a Taylor Tchida solo home run, and a wild pitch scoring Pelowski, for the final 8-0 score.
Rogers traveled to Elk River on Tuesday, April 18, and hosted Robbinsdale Armstrong on Thursday, April 20. Their next home game will be Thursday, May 4, vs. Maple Grove.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.