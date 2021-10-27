Nearly a year to the day after a heartbreaking defeat in the 2020 Section 8-3A semifinal to Rogers, the Elks got revenge in the most ultimate of forms.
Elk River (11-5-3) defeated Rogers (12-5-2) 2-1 in the 2021 Section 8-3A championship match to advance to the Class 3A state tournament for the first time since 2013.
Sophomore forward Britta DeMar said she believed the Elks wanted to win after the heartbreak of last fall.
“I thought that if we worked harder than them, we would pull through, and we did,” DeMar said.
The Elks were able to regroup in the first half after sophomore defender McKenna Rother received a gash to her forehead after a collision with another player. Rother received stitches.
DeMar scored the game’s opening goal in the first half. It was her 10th goal of 2021. Junior forward Savannah Johnson scored her first goal of 2021 in the second half, giving the Elks a 2-0 advantage.
The Royals cut the lead to 2-1 late in the second half when forward Izzy Smith scored her 13th goal of the season, giving Rogers a boost with less than six minutes remaining in regulation.
Rogers tried desperately to tie the game, but Elk River kept them off the scoresheet, finding a way to win and advancing to the Class 3A state tournament for the first time in eight years.
Senior co-captain Paige Crawford said it means so much for the Elks to be heading to state.
“Going home last year was so devastating, especially since we did have a big senior class,” Crawford said. “This is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. It’s an unforgettable moment. The revenge makes it a little bit sweeter. It’s amazing as it is.”
Following the match, the Elks hoisted the 2021 Section 8-3A championship trophy after receiving gold medals from head coach Brian Steuter.
DeMar said it’s cool that the Elks will be playing at least one more game this fall.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” DeMar said.
