The Rogers girls hockey team improved their record to 6-2 with a 6-0 victory over Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Tuesday, Dec. 7.
A five-goal second period, which included a hat trick by McKenna Sandberg, blew the game open. Good goaltending by Lauren Larson preserved the shutout for the Royals.
Rogers took a 1-0 lead early in the game with a goal by Avery Farrell at the 4:22 mark, the only goal in the first period. The second period saw the Royals score five goals — three by Sandberg, and one each for Paige Vreeman and Leah Hatcher.
The last three goals of the period came in a frenzied 4:26 closing out the period. The third period was scoreless while playing on running time.
Rogers was scheduled to play Blaine at home at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and Centennial/Spring Lake Park at home at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.