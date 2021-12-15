The Rogers girls hockey team improved their record to 6-2 with a 6-0 victory over Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Tuesday, Dec. 7.

A five-goal second period, which included a hat trick by McKenna Sandberg, blew the game open. Good goaltending by Lauren Larson preserved the shutout for the Royals.

Rogers took a 1-0 lead early in the game with a goal by Avery Farrell at the 4:22 mark, the only goal in the first period. The second period saw the Royals score five goals — three by Sandberg, and one each for Paige Vreeman and Leah Hatcher.

The last three goals of the period came in a frenzied 4:26 closing out the period. The third period was scoreless while playing on running time.

Rogers was scheduled to play Blaine at home at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and Centennial/Spring Lake Park at home at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

