The number 2 seeded Rogers girls hockey team (20-4-2) opened up their 2022 playoffs with a resounding 8-0 victory over seventh seeded Mounds View (12-14) Saturday, Feb. 12. The win advanced the Royals to the semifinals, where they faced third seeded Centennial/Spring Lake Park Tuesday, Feb. 15. Centennial had defeated Osseo/Park Center 2-0 in their quarterfinal match up.
The Royals left little doubt about their intentions in the Mounds View game, scoring just 1:16 into it when McKenna Sandberg found the net on a break away goal. Ava Johnson followed that up with a power play goal a minute and 40 seconds later, to make it 2-0 before 3 minutes had ticked off the clock. Justyce Ohlgren scored at 8:58 for a 3-0 Rogers lead that would hold to the first intermission. Rogers dominance in this game was reflected in their 17-6 shot advantage in the period.
The second period saw more of the same. Another quick goal, this one by Paige Vreeman just 54 seconds into the period, gave the Royals a 4-0 lead. Avery Farrell tacked on goal number 5 at the 9.58 mark, and Johnson scored a shorthanded goal, her second of the game, at 14:46. The second period ended with the Royals up 6-0.
The third period was played at running time under the MSHSL’s mercy rule. Anna Scherling put another goal on the board for the Royals at the 8:50 mark, and Sandberg got her second goal of the game at 14:20 for the final 8-0 score. The Royals held a 42-18 shot advantage at the final horn.
If the Royals beat Centennial in the semi-finals, they would play the winner of the Maple Grove vs. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids game at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Roseville Ice Arena for the Section 5AA Championship.
