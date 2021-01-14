After Northwest Suburban Conference rival Centennial ended their 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, the Royals broke through against the Cougars, winning the Section 5-2A quarterfinal 3-1 on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Roseville Ice Arena in Roseville. The celebration was short-lived, however, as Maple Grove eliminated Rogers in the section semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Roseville Ice Arena in Roseville.
2019-20 regular-season record: 13-8-3 (6-5-0 against NWSC opponents)
Head coach: Joel Wesloh (seventh season, since 2014-15)
Key players returning in 2020-21: The Royals return two of their top three scorers from 2019-20. Sophomore forwards Paige Vreeman and Avery Farrell finished first and second on Rogers’ scoring list last season. Vreeman led the Royals with 32 points in 25 games, averaging 1.28 points per game. She also led Rogers in goals with 17. Farrell finished second on the Royals in points with 30 in 24 games, averaging 1.25 per game. She scored 12 goals, the third most of any Rogers player last season. Also returning is senior forward Emma Rooks, who finished second in goals with 14.
Key departures: Forward Allison Hatcher and goaltender Hailey Hartlage graduated. Hatcher finished third on the Royals in points with 29 in 25 games, averaging 1.16 per game. She recorded a team-high 20 assists and scored 9 goals. Hartlage finished the regular season with a record of 12-9-3, a goals-against average of 2.27, a save percentage of .883 and 6 shutouts. Her postseason record was 1-1 with a goals-against average of 2.00 and a save percentage of .918.
Junior goaltenders Riley Meister and/or Lorelei Schluter will be called upon by Wesloh to replace Hartlage. Schluter played in one game last season, posting a 9-save shutout in Rogers’ 4-0 win over Hopkins-St. Louis Park on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Minnetonka Ice Arena in Minnetonka. Meister did not appear in any games for the Royals in 2019-20.
Key games: Season opener at Anoka-Spring Lake Park on Friday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. at Anoka Ice Arena in Anoka; home opener vs. Blaine on Friday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. at Rogers Activity Center; at Andover on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at Andover Arena; season finale and senior night vs. Armstrong-Cooper on Friday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at Rogers Activity Center
