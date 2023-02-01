The Rogers girls hockey team defeated Brainerd/Little Falls 1-0 on Friday, Jan. 27, in Rogers. With the two teams entering the game with almost identical records, Rogers at 11-9-1, and Brainerd at 11-7-3, a close game was to be expected and that is exactly how this one played out.
Scoring chances were at a premium throughout the game, with both teams’ defenses thwarting offensive rushes by the other. First period shots on goal were limited to 5 for Brainerd/Little Falls and 4 for Rogers, as the first period ended 0-0.
The second period saw more energy from the Warriors, as the effects of the Royals’ overtime loss at Roseville/Mahtomedi the night before might have started to show. Still scoreless after 2 periods, the Warriors second period shots on goal improved to 9 vs. the Royals 3.
Entering the third period, neither team had incurred a penalty, in a very clean game to this point. Whoever was going to win this game was going to need a break - or a power play. It appeared that Brainerd/Little Falls caught such a break at the 10:49 mark, when Rogers’ Eva Johansson was called for hooking. The Royals rose to the occasion, however, and were able to kill off the penalty, and with four minutes left, the game appeared to be heading to overtime.
But the Royals then created their own break, when Sidney Bailey broke free one-on-one vs. Warrior goalie Breya Sawyer. Sawyer would deny Bailey’s initial shot, but a hustling Olivia Ohme followed Bailey to the net and scored off the rebound to give the Royals a 1-0 lead with 2:12 left in the game. The lead would hold and the Royals were rewarded with the 1-0 victory.
The Royals now enter the last week of the regular season, before playoffs start. They hosted Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Wednesday, Feb. 1, before finishing out the regular season on the road vs. Elk River/Zimmerman on Saturday, Feb. 4, and Maple Grove on Monday, Feb. 6.
