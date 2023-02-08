The Elk River/Zimmerman girls hockey team recorded a 2-1 overtime victory over Rogers on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Furniture and Things Community Center in Elk River. Rogers fell to 12-11-1 with the loss and had a game vs. Maple Grove on Monday, Feb. 6, as the last game of their regular season.
In the Saturday matinee, neither team would score in the first period. In the second, Rogers would get on the board first, when Alyssa Nuernberg buried the rebound off a shot by Lauren Barnacle to give Rogers a 1-0 lead, at the 4:16 mark.
The Elks would quickly respond, however, scoring just 35 seconds later, when Abby Hansburger returned the favor by knocking in a rebound off a shot by Dani Henrichsen to tie the score 1-1. The Elks peppered Royals senior goalie Lauren Larsen with 24 shots in the period, but the score would remain tied heading to the third.
The third period was evenly played, with both teams recording 9 shots on goal, but the period was scoreless, and the game headed to overtime.
In the overtime, both teams saw scoring opportunities denied, and each rush by either team had the crowd on the edge of their seats. Then, at the 5:46 mark, Elk River/Zimmerman senior Andi Huselid entered a scrum in front of the Royals net, and was able to flip a loose puck over Larsen and two defenders for the winning goal and a 2-1 Elks victory. A sweet ending for the Elk River/Zimmerman seniors.
As the score might indicate, the goalkeeping in this game was stellar on both sides. The Elks’ Abby Huselid gave up 1 goal on 32 Rogers shots, while Rogers’ Larsen surrendered just 2 goals on 56 Elk River/Zimmerman shots.
Both teams will now look toward the playoffs. The Royals seedings had not been announced at the time of this writing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.