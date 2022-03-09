The Rogers girls basketball team defeated Brainerd 62-50 in the Section 8AAAA Semifinals Saturday, March 5, in Rogers. The victory was Rogers 23rd win in a row and improved their overall record to 26-2. Brainerd came into the game with a 21-5 record as Central Lakes Conference Champions.
This semifinal matchup was evenly played between the two teams, except for a stretch midway through the first half. With the Royals trailing 8-7 at the 11:50 mark, Rogers would proceed to go on a 15-3 run over the next 6 minutes, and when Clara Glad hit a three pointer from left wing, the Royals had opened up a 23-11 lead.
This point cushion would hold for the remainder of the game for the Royals, as they would never trail again. The first half found the Royals leading 29-21 at the break.
The second half started out as a defensive battle. With no scoring four minutes in, Ellie Buzzelle then tried to wipe out any hope for the Warriors when she completed an old fashioned three point play on a driving layup and foul, and then buried a deep three pointer ninety seconds later to give the Royals a 35-21 lead with 12:21 remaining.
The 14 point lead was the Royals largest of the game. But the Warriors still had some fight left, and they proceeded to go on a quick 9-2 run of their own to cut the Royal’s lead to seven, 37-30, at the 9:48 mark.
The Royals’ Mackenzie Strandness and Brainerd’s Kate Stadum then traded three pointers, before Buzzelle converted a four point play, after being fouled on a three pointer, for an eleven point 44-33 lead.
From there the teams mostly traded baskets, and when Brainerd started to foul down the stretch, the Royals would extend their lead from the charity stripe. Final score Rogers 62, Brainerd 50.
Buzzelle led the Royals offensively with a game high 25 points, followed by Clara Glad with 12, and Katelyn Maciej 10. Alexis Moberg added 9 points, and Strandness and Emily Glass chipped in 3 apiece for the win. Brainerd’s Oliva Tautges led the Warriors with 16.
The ninth-ranked Royals now head to the Section Championship at Monticello High School Thursday, March 10, at 7 p.m., where they will face the fifth ranked St. Michael-Albertville Knights.
