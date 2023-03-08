RogersGirlBB3-9.jpg

(Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Rogers senior Clara Glad led the Royals with a game high 24 points during Section 8AAAA semifinals on Saturday, March 4.

 Erik Jacobson

When the Elk River and Rogers girls basketball teams split their season series this year, there was much speculation that there might be a rubber match down the road in the Section 8AAAA playoffs.

So after quarterfinal action saw the #3 seeded Elks dispatch Brainerd 81-30, and the #2 seeded Royals eliminate Moorhead 51-27, that speculation turned into anticipation. The re-match was set for the Section Semifinals on Saturday, March 4, at The Den in Rogers.

