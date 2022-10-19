The Rogers girls soccer team hosted the Buffalo Bison in Section 8AAA quarterfinal action Oct. 12, and ended up on the wrong side of a 1-0 score. The match ended up moving to a shootout when neither team could score a goal after 80 minutes of regulation, and an additional 20 minutes of sudden death overtime play.

Buffalo used a defensive strategy that made it very difficult for Rogers to get good opportunities to score, but this also hindered the Buffalo attack offensively. The strategy’s aim was to force the game to get to a shootout, for their best chance to win, and that’s exactly how the game played out. Rogers would record 18 shots on goal to Buffalo’s 3 in regulation and overtime.

