The Rogers girls soccer team hosted the Buffalo Bison in Section 8AAA quarterfinal action Oct. 12, and ended up on the wrong side of a 1-0 score. The match ended up moving to a shootout when neither team could score a goal after 80 minutes of regulation, and an additional 20 minutes of sudden death overtime play.
Buffalo used a defensive strategy that made it very difficult for Rogers to get good opportunities to score, but this also hindered the Buffalo attack offensively. The strategy’s aim was to force the game to get to a shootout, for their best chance to win, and that’s exactly how the game played out. Rogers would record 18 shots on goal to Buffalo’s 3 in regulation and overtime.
With Rogers’ regular goalie Emma Blanchar nursing a sore knee, Rogers coach Aaron Lindquist turned to Lauren Miley, normally a defender for the Royals, to play goalie during the regulation and overtime periods, and Miley rose to the challenge with shutout goalkeeping. Lindquist told Blanchar to be ready when the game looked like it was heading to a shootout, and the more experienced Blanchard covered the goal for the Royals during the shootout.
“Very proud of both!” coach Lindquist said after the game.
Unfortunately for the Royals, senior captain Ella Wade was the only Rogers player to be able to net a goal during the shootout. Buffalo went up 3-1 on three nearly indefensible shots just inside the goal post, and after 4 attempts of the scheduled 5 for each team, the game was decided. Buffalo advanced to the section semi-finals vs. #1 seed Sartel.
Reflecting on the season after the game, coach Lindquist said, “I love that my girls never quit in any game this year. Although our record, and end of season finish, may not show it, we had a very talented team that fought through a lot of injuries (only 7 players played in every game this year) and I am proud of them and our program.”
Rogers finished the season with an overall record of 8-9 and will have many talented underclassmen returning next year.
