This was a football smackdown on Oct. 15. Rogers (6-1) held the Buffalo Bison (2-5) to 91 total yards of offense, while rolling up 412 total yards of their own (252 rushing - 160 passing).

The Rogers defense also forced 4 turnovers on the way to a 37-0 victory.

Quarterback Tyson Vylasek was 10 for 15 for 160 yards, throwing 3 touchdown passes to three different receivers (Kayden Pederson, Owne Kanzler, Anthony Powell). Anthony Powell carried much of the ground game with 160 yards on 26 carries, while Owen Kanzler had two touchdown runs of 17 and 32 yards. Kicker Dylan Honnoll added a 27 yard field goal and was 5 for 6 on extra point kicks.

Rogers will host Morehead on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in the last regular season game before section playoffs begin.

