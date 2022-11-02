The Rogers football team used two fourth quarter touchdowns to rally for a 20-12 victory over Monticello in the Section 6AAAAA semifinals on Oct. 29, and will advance to the championship game vs. Spring Lake Park Friday, Nov. 4, at a site to be determined.

In the semifinal, Monticello struck early with a 59 yard touchdown run by Tyler Hoheisel on the Magic’s third play from scrimmage to take a 6-0 lead. This 6-0 score would hold until midway through the second quarter, when the Rogers’ special teams made a game changing play for the Royals.

