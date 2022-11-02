The Rogers football team used two fourth quarter touchdowns to rally for a 20-12 victory over Monticello in the Section 6AAAAA semifinals on Oct. 29, and will advance to the championship game vs. Spring Lake Park Friday, Nov. 4, at a site to be determined.
In the semifinal, Monticello struck early with a 59 yard touchdown run by Tyler Hoheisel on the Magic’s third play from scrimmage to take a 6-0 lead. This 6-0 score would hold until midway through the second quarter, when the Rogers’ special teams made a game changing play for the Royals.
Noah Gordan fielded a Monticello punt, and raced 46 yards down the right sideline, before being knocked out of bounds at the Monticello 1 yard line. Anthony Powell then powered his way into the end zone for a 7-6 Rogers lead (Dylan Honnell kick). The teams headed into halftime with the same 7-6 score.
Neither team could muster any points in the third quarter, but Monticello would score at the 9:30 mark of the fourth quarter, when quarterback Koen Schlangen connected with Haden Katzenberger on a three yard touchdown pass to give Monticello a 12-7 lead.
Rogers would have to punt on their next possession, giving Monticello the ball, with the lead, at their own 36 yard line with under 7 minutes to play. The Royals then got the break of the game, when Monticello fumbled the handoff exchange on their very next play, and the Royals’ Adrian Onyiego and Frankie Montano pounced on the loose ball at the Monticello 34 yard line. Three plays later, Powell would score from the wildcat formation on a 33 yard burst up the middle to give the Royals a 13-12 lead at the 6:09 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Royals would force Monticello to punt on their next possession, and when Rogers got the ball back, Powell would score his third touchdown of the game on a 40 yard run to put Rogers up 20-12 (Honnell kick). The quick Royals score gave Monticello the ball back with 2:08 left, and one last opportunity to tie the game. But any Monticello hope was dashed on the next play, when Rogers’ Aidan Herman intercepted a deep Schlangen pass. The Royals were then able to run out the clock for the victory.
Offensively, the Royals gave Monticello a big dose of Powell, Powell, and more Powell, as he led the Royals offensive attack with his three touchdowns, and 225 yards rushing on 32 carries. Kalvin Eull added 18 yards on 3 carries, and Powell and Gavin Gierman each had a reception from quarterback Reece Dawson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.