The Rogers football team traveled to Buffalo on Oct. 14, and used a strong second half to defeat the Bison 31-13. The win improves the Royals record to 4-3, and drops Buffalo to 2-5.
This game started out slow for the Royals. After a Rogers punt pinned Buffalo deep in their own territory, Buffalo took their first possession and drove the length of the field, scoring on a 12 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Guida to Ty Kosek to take a 6-0 lead with 4:29 left in the first quarter. This score would hold until the quarter break.
Early in the second quarter, after recovering a Buffalo fumble, Rogers was able to move the ball deep into Buffalo territory, but their drive would stall, and the Royals leaned on Dylan Honnoll to convert a 27-yard field goal to make the score 6-3. A Rogers fumble on their next possession gave Buffalo the ball on the Rogers 45 yard line, and the Bison converted the opportunity into their second touchdown of the half on a one yard run by Guida to take a 13-3 lead at the 3:03 mark, and into the halftime break. A stunning start to a game that many expected to be a Rogers win.
Only a few privileged individuals know what was said at halftime in the Royals locker room, but whatever it was should be bottled and sold. The Royals came out in the second half with a fire in their belly that was missing in the first half.
A three and out, and a shanked punt, by the Bison to open the second half gave the Royals the ball at the Buffalo 32 yard line. Less than 4 minutes into the second half, Anthony Powell stormed into the endzone to make the score 10-13 (Honnoll kick). Buffalo was forced to punt on their next possession and Powell would soon break off a 57 yard touchdown run to give the Royals their first lead at 17-13 (Honnoll kick) halfway through the third quarter.
Buffalo would be able to move the ball on their next possession, but their drive would stall deep in Rogers territory when the Royals turned them over on downs. Powell then scored his third touchdown of the game on an 80 yard TD run to give the Royals a 24-13 lead (Honnell kick) with 1:47 left in the third quarter. A great third quarter for the Royals came to an end with an interception by Aiden Herman, as if to put an exclamation point on it.
The teams traded possessions in the fourth quarter until Powell would score his fourth touchdown of the game with a 12 yard run with 2:24 left in the game for the final 31-13 (Honnell kick) score. A total of 28 unanswered points by Rogers in the second half capped off an impressive come back win for the Royals.
Powell led the Rogers rushing attack with 209 yards on 15 attempts, with Kevin Eull adding 57 yards on 15 attempts. Quarterback Reese Dawson was 2 of 8 passing, with receptions by Tanner Carlson (15 yards) and Gavin Gierman (7 yards).
Due to MEA weekend, Rogers will travel on a short week with a game Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Moorhead to close out the regular season.
