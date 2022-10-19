The Rogers football team traveled to Buffalo on Oct. 14, and used a strong second half to defeat the Bison 31-13. The win improves the Royals record to 4-3, and drops Buffalo to 2-5.

This game started out slow for the Royals. After a Rogers punt pinned Buffalo deep in their own territory, Buffalo took their first possession and drove the length of the field, scoring on a 12 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Guida to Ty Kosek to take a 6-0 lead with 4:29 left in the first quarter. This score would hold until the quarter break.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments