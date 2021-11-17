On a cold and snowy night at Osseo High School Nov. 13, the Rogers Royals defeated the Andover Huskies 21-20 in the first round of Minnesota State High School League football tournament. They advanced to the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, against Mankato West at U.S. Bank Stadium.
To put this victory into perspective, consider that the Huskies entered the game undefeated with a 10-0 record, averaged 42-plus points per game this season and had defeated the Royals 42-10 back in September (the only loss for the Royals). Big plays and special teams made the difference in the rematch.
On the third play of the game, Rogers’ Owen Lefebvre intercepted Andover quarterback Conner Develice at the Andover 40 yard line. Four plays later, Anthony Powell powered his way into the end zone for a quick 7-0 Rogers lead. The Rogers defense then continued their excellent play, holding the Huskies to quick “three and outs” on their next two possessions and Rogers held a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Rogers offense would strike early in the second quarter on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Tyson Vylasek to Owen Kanzler, and the Royals defense would go on to hold the Huskies scoreless the rest of the first half for a 14-0 lead for the Royals at halftime.
The Andover Huskies, however, came out fired up in the second half. After they stuffed two run attempts and forced an incomplete pass by the Royals to start the third quarter, the Andover bench and fan base had ratcheted up their intensity a few notches. And when Andover went 69 yards in six plays on their first possession, including a 37-yard touchdown pass from Develice to Sam Musungu to cut the lead to 14-7, it was “game on!”
Andover added a 31 yard touchdown pass from Develice to Evan Kalmas before the end of the quarter for a 14-14 tie going into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter started ominously for the Royals, when the Huskies recovered a Rogers fumble at the Royals near midfield. Four plays later, Develice would connect on his third touchdown pass of the game, a 22 yarder to Ben Kapetzki for a 20-14 Andover lead. It was all Andover at this point, but the next three special teams plays of the game would eventually determine the victor in this contest. Andover missed their extra point attempt, and on the ensuing kickoff, Own Kanzler would return it 97 yards for a Royals’ touchdown. With the game now tied at 20-20, Rogers’ kicking team and Dylan Honnel delivered the extra point kick to give the Royals a 21-20 lead with 9:17 left in the game.
The Royals defense then stepped up to stop the Huskies on their last two possessions, including an interception by Dylan Jackson at the Royals 15 yard line, and a turnover on downs with 2:04 left in the game. Rogers was able to run out the clock for the victory and advance to the state tournament semifinals.
