By ERIK NELSON
CROW RIVER SPORTS
The No. 4 team in Class 5A rebounded after a 21-0 shutout to No. 3 Moorhead on Friday, Oct. 30.
Rogers (4-1, 3-0) defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-4, 1-0) 51-7 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Rogers High School.
Rogers junior kicker Dylan Honnoll opened the scoring for the Royals when he kicked a 22-yard field goal with 6:57 remaining in the first quarter. Rogers extended its lead with 4:22 remaining in the quarter when junior quarterback Tyson Velasek connected with senior wide receiver Michael Olowo on a 12-yard touchdown pass. It was Olowo’s second receiving touchdown of the season and Velasek’s first touchdown pass of the season.
Velasek found Olowo again with 3:07 remaining in the first quarter when he threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Olowo. It was Olowo’s third touchdown of the season and second of the game. The Royals wouldn’t look back, allowing only one Storm touchdown in the third quarter. Rogers remains undefeated in non-conference play with one regular-season game remaining.
Offensive Player of the Game
This is a draw. Olowo scored three touchdowns for the Royals, but so did senior running back Ben Dahl. Olowo finished Saturday’s game with 59 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 19.7 yards per reception. It was Olowo’s first multi-touchdown game of the season and his first since Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 when he scored three times in Rogers’ 42-14 win over Cambridge-Isanti.
Dahl finished Saturday’s game with 177 yards rushing on 24 carries, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. It was his second multi-touchdown game of the season. Dahl scored three touchdowns in the Royals’ 28-12 win over Elk River on Friday, Oct. 9 to open the 2020 season.
Defensive Player of the Game
Senior linebacker Alex Emmerich had one interception on Saturday. It was his first of the season.
What’s Next
Rogers will wait for its opponent as the Royals advance to the Section 6-5A quarterfinal. Rogers hasn’t won a postseason game in five years. Its last Section 6-5A tournament win came on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015 when the Royals defeated Monticello 36-20 in the Section 6-5A quaterfinal.
