The Rogers Royals football team opened their 2022 campaign by hosting Bemidji Thursday, Sept. 1, and rolled to a 40-12 victory over the Lumberjacks.
Rogers opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 14 yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Reece Dawson to Calvin Kolleh who bullied his way through defenders into the end zone. Peyton Honnoll added the extra point kick for an early 7-0 lead.
On Bemidji’s next possession, the defense held on a three and out and Bemidji was forced to punt. The Bemidji snap went over the head of their punter, however, and into the end zone. When their punter attempted an incomplete pass that did not go past the line of scrimmage, the Royals were rewarded a safety and a 9-0 lead.
Bemidji would get on the board early in the second quarter with a 16 yard touchdown run by Quinten Yeung, at the 10:43 mark. The two point conversion attempt failed, but the Royals lead was cut to 9-6 giving the Lumberjacks a breath of life.
But Rogers would respond in a big way, scoring 17 unanswered points in a span of 5 minutes for a 26-6 halftime lead. Rogers running back Anthony Powell powered in from 2 yards out at the 7:04 mark (Honnoll - kick).
Honnoll would convert on a 22 yard field goal with 2:29 remaining. And after a Lumberjack fumble was recovered by the Royals, Dawson would scampered in from 18 yards out with 2:22 remaining (Honnoll kick).
The third quarter opened with the biggest play of the night for the Royals - a 75 yard touchdown strike from Dawson to Drew Hennen to make it 33 - 6 just 44 seconds into the half (Honnoll - kick).
The two teams would then go on to trade second half scores — a third quarter Bemidji touchdown on a 20 yard pass from Jack McCrady to Yeung (kick missed), and a fourth quarter touchdown run by the Royals’ Andrew DeVries (Honnoll - kick) for the final 40-12 score.
A balanced offensive attack by the Royals doubled up on the Lumberjacks in total offense, 444 yards to Bemidji’s 221. Dawson would go 7 for 9 passing, for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns, while also running for a score.
The Royals rushed for 215 yards, with a multitude of running backs carrying the load, led by Kevin Eull with 57 yards, Powell - 46 yards and a touchdown, DeVries 44 yards and a touchdown, and Gavin Gierman with 42 yards. Hennen led the Royals receiving corps, with his 75 yd touchdown catch, followed by Kolleh with 73 yards and a touchdown, and Noah Gordon with 45 yards.
The Royals (1-0) will host Monticello (0-1) Saturday, Sept. 10, and 11 a.m.
