The Rogers Royals football team opened their 2022 campaign by hosting Bemidji Thursday, Sept. 1, and rolled to a 40-12 victory over the Lumberjacks.

Rogers opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 14 yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Reece Dawson to Calvin Kolleh who bullied his way through defenders into the end zone. Peyton Honnoll added the extra point kick for an early 7-0 lead.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments