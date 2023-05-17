The Rogers Royals softball team used a late 2 run home run by Breanna Ness to defeat Coon Rapids (0-13) 4-3 on Tuesday, May 9. The Royals improved their season record to 9-3 with the win, and 6-2 in Northwest Suburban Conference play.
Rogers would score two runs in the first inning when Olivia Ohme hit a single, and Lauren Freeberg and Alexis Young followed with back-to-back doubles. It looked like the Royals might make quick work of the winless Cardinals.
But in the top of the third, with the score still 2-0, Coon Rapids would hit back-to-back homeruns to tie the score at 2-2. The Cardinals were fired up, and the Royals had a battle on their hands.
The game remained tied until the 5th inning, when Coon Rapids would string together a double, a walk, and a single - all with two outs - to take a 3-2 lead. The Royals got a two out triple from Freeberg in their half of the inning, but couldn’t push her across to tie the score.
Coon Rapids threatened again in the top of the sixth, when they had two runners on and one out. But Freeberg handled a grounder to short, getting a force out at third, and a runner’s interference call on the next play, kept the Cardinals from adding any insurance runs.
Coon Rapids pitcher Annalee Anderson had kept the Royals off balance, and scoreless, since the first inning, but it turned around in an instant in the bottom of the sixth. Cammi Messer led off the Royals sixth with a base hit, and Breanna Ness then followed with a blast over the center field fence for a two run homerun to put Rogers back in front 4-3.
A stunned Cardinal team went down in order in the top of the seventh, and the Royals had escaped with a 4-3 victory.
The Royals were led offensively by Freeberg, who had three hits including a double, and a triple. Messer added two hits, and Kenzie Jones, Ohme, and Young each had hits. Ness had the big game winning homerun, and also pitched 4 innings in relief to get the win
Rogers traveled to Anoka on Thursday, May 11, and has two games at Monticello on Saturday, May 13, facing Moorhead at 11 a.m. and Monticello at 1 p.m. They will host Robinsale Armstrong on Monday, May 15, as they head into the last week of the regular season.
