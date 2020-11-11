By Erik Nelson

The Royals’ are still alive in terms of home-court advantage for the Section 5-3A postseason after another win over a Northwest Suburban Conference opponent.

Rogers (6-2, 6-2) defeated Anoka 3-0 on Thursday, Nov. 5 at Rogers High School. The Royals outscored the Tornadoes 75-43. Rogers won the first set 25-18, the second set 25-17 and the third set 25-8.

Offensive Player of the Match

Junior outside hitter Brynn Reines led the Royals with 12 kills. It was the third time this season that Reines has had at least 10 kills in a single match.

Defensive Player of the Match

Reines also led Rogers with nine digs.

What’s Next

Rogers was scheduled to face Blaine (3-6, 3-6) on Monday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at Blaine High School. The Bengals defeated the Royals in their most recent match on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Blaine High School.

