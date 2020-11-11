By Erik Nelson
Crow River Sports
The Royals’ are still alive in terms of home-court advantage for the Section 5-3A postseason after another win over a Northwest Suburban Conference opponent.
Rogers (6-2, 6-2) defeated Anoka 3-0 on Thursday, Nov. 5 at Rogers High School. The Royals outscored the Tornadoes 75-43. Rogers won the first set 25-18, the second set 25-17 and the third set 25-8.
Offensive Player of the Match
Junior outside hitter Brynn Reines led the Royals with 12 kills. It was the third time this season that Reines has had at least 10 kills in a single match.
Defensive Player of the Match
Reines also led Rogers with nine digs.
What’s Next
Rogers was scheduled to face Blaine (3-6, 3-6) on Monday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at Blaine High School. The Bengals defeated the Royals in their most recent match on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Blaine High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.