The Rogers girls basketball team came away with a 1 point victory Tuesday, Dec. 13, when they defeated conference foe Centennial 53-52, in Rogers. The win improved the Royals record to 3-2 overall, and 2-1 in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Rogers senior guard Clara Glad also reached a milestone during the win, surpassing 1,000 career points.
This game was a hard fought battle between two teams that played similar styles. Tight man-to-man defense by both teams, sometimes in the full court, was the norm, as baskets were well earned and rarely uncontested. The Royals used a 12-2 run late in the first half to take a 22-16 lead, which led to a 28-23 Royals lead at the halftime break.
The second half went down to the wire. The Royals took a 53-51 lead on two free throws by Alexis Moberg, with 1:53 left in the game. A made free throw by Centennial with 42 seconds remaining made the score 53-52.
Centennial then played for the turnover on defense, while the Royals worked the clock. Centennial finally had to put the Royals at the free throw line, and fouled the Royals with 9.1 seconds remaining. After Rogers missed the front end of a one-and-one, the Cougars called a time out with 6.1 seconds remaining to set up their last play, but the Royals defense prevented Centennial from getting a shot off before the buzzer.
Rogers senior center Katelyn Maciej had a game high 18 points to lead the Royals. Glad added 15 and Moberg 7.
Rogers will play in the St. Michael holiday tournament on Dec. 27 and 28.
