The Rogers girls basketball team came away with a 1 point victory Tuesday, Dec. 13, when they defeated conference foe Centennial 53-52, in Rogers. The win improved the Royals record to 3-2 overall, and 2-1 in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Rogers senior guard Clara Glad also reached a milestone during the win, surpassing 1,000 career points.

This game was a hard fought battle between two teams that played similar styles. Tight man-to-man defense by both teams, sometimes in the full court, was the norm, as baskets were well earned and rarely uncontested. The Royals used a 12-2 run late in the first half to take a 22-16 lead, which led to a 28-23 Royals lead at the halftime break.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments