The Rogers dance teams both participated in the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships held Dec. 18 at Elk River High School.
In the last conference competition of the season, Maple Grove walked away with first place finishes in both Jazz and High Kick. The other top finishers in Jazz were Blaine (second), Totino-Grace (third), and Spring Lake Park (fourth).
Other contenders in High Kick were Totino-Grace (second), Anoka (third), and Spring Lake Park (fourth).
As the last meet of the season, the competition also served as the NWSC Championship. Maple Grove was crowned conference champions in both Jazz and High Kick after calculating season long results.
Other top finishers in the final conference standings were, in Jazz - Blaine (second), Totino-Grace (third), and Spring Lake Park (fourth), and in High Kick - Anoka (second), Spring Lake Park (third), and Blaine (fourth).
Rogers will participate in non-conference invites until Sections start in February.
