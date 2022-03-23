Rogers High School sophomore Morgan Zacher is the only student at her school to compete in curling.
Curling isn’t recognized as an official varsity sport by the Minnesota State High School League, although some schools have club teams. Rogers High School doesn’t have a club team.
Zacher has been curling since she was about 10 years old.
“Ever since then, I’ve loved it,” Zacher said. “It’s the perfect sport for me. It’s like a gentleman’s sport, but also there’s a lot of thinking that goes into it, strategy and a lot of small details that make big differences. There’s also smaller teams, so you get to know your teammates a lot better and you’re a lot closer with each other. You get to make lots of connections.”
Beth Zacher, Morgan’s mother, said the sport is similar to golf or tennis in that an individual athlete is responsible for their performance and conduct, but also has to contribute to and is part of a team.
“Morgan focuses on her position and her skills but knows that how she performs and how it affects the other four girls,” Beth said.
Zacher and her U-18 Chaska High School team finished second at the 2022 Minnesota playdowns for girls curling. In January, the Hawks lost to a team from Bemidji called Team Berg. Berg scored on its last shot of the match. Even though the Hawks finished second, they will advance to the 2022 national tournament later in March in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Morgan said even though her team finished second and will be appearing at the national tournament, it was a bit of a letdown to lose.
“We wanted that first place and we knew we could’ve won against that team,” she said. “We didn’t play 100 percent. They made a lot of shots and we didn’t. It was bittersweet in a way, because we still (get) to go to nationals. We got second place, so we did lose.”
Because there is no governing organization for curling at the high school level, both boys and girls teams have to come up with their own fundraising. On Sunday, March 27, the Chaska girls curling club team will have a fundraiser at the Crooked Pint, a restaurant and bar connected to the Chaska Curling Center. The fundraiser will last from 5 to 9 p.m.
Petitioning for a team
Earlier this year, the Zachers started a petition to allow curlers to letter at Rogers High School. It was submitted to Rogers High School activities director Dan Ohlgren as well as the Independent School District 728 school board, but it was rejected.
“They said if we have to recognize Morgan for curling, we have to recognize everybody else who does these unique sports,” Beth said. “At this point in time, they’re unable to open the door. It’s probably a slippery slope for them.
“Morgan may never have a team out of Rogers High, but hopefully in the area, we can put a group together that’s big enough to come together and continue to bring it forward.”
Morgan said curling is unlike other winter sports regulated by the MSHSL such as basketball and hockey.
“You only have four people on your team, so you get a lot closer and they become your best friends in a sort of way,” Morgan said. “You train with each other and you figure each other out and you get to know how each other play. The fact that it’s more of a gentleman’s sport (means that) you’re not getting into fights with other teams. You’re having fun with them. Everyone’s a lot more sportsmanlike. It’s a nice game.”
Future goals
Zacher watched all of Team USA’s matches in men’s curling during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. She has big goals: to compete for the Team USA women’s curling team at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea. The 2024 Youth Winter Olympics run from Jan. 19 through Feb. 2, 2024. The Gangwon province of South Korea was one of the sites of the second-most recent Winter Olympics when PyeongChang hosted the 2018 Winter Olympics in February 2018.
In addition, Zacher is a defender on the Rogers girls soccer team and a midfielder on the Rogers girls lacrosse team. Zacher appeared in five matches for the soccer team in 2021 and had one assist. The 2022 Rogers girls lacrosse season will begin on Thursday, April 14, on the road against Champlin Park on Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. at Champlin Park High School. Zacher and the Royals girls lacrosse team will open their 2022 season at home on Saturday, Aug. 27, against Brainerd at 1 p.m. at the Rogers High School football stadium.
Outside of curling and athletics, Morgan’s favorite school subject is English and she reading and writing.
Morgan hopes that curling will be an officially-recognized sport at the MSHSL level in the future.
“There’s tons of juniors playing,” Morgan said. “It’s growing. It’s getting popular.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.