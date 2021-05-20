The Rogers Boys Tennis Team captured their seventh straight team victory led by senior co-captains Kyle Scherber and Ryan Davis this year. They recently defeated Anoka on Monday, May 10, and Armstrong on Tuesday, May 11, upping their record to 8-4 on the season.
The team captured the win against Anoka with a 5-2 advantage with Brandon Chu winning at #1 singles to improve his record to 9-3 on the season. Rogers went on to sweep singles with hard-fought battles at #2, #3, and #4 singles by Andy Huber, Eli Olson, and Isaac Seipkes respectively.
Rogers also recorded a #2 doubles win by Jack Lilleodden/Cade Rosacker who have a record of 6-2 for the season together. Rogers is hoping to keep the momentum going as they go into the last couple of weeks of the regular season.
