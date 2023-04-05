Rogers boys tennis coach Nick Scheevel said winning is a result of a love of tennis, the development of skills and positive relationships.
That shouldn’t be a huge surprise, as one of Rogers High School’s four core values is developing positive relationships.
“I always tell them at the beginning of the season, ‘Winning is more of a byproduct for doing the right things and working harder to improve your skills,’” Scheevel said. “The winning itself is a bonus as we go along.”
Key players: Eli Olson and Brandon Chu return as the top two singles players for the Royals. Levi Bruder, a homeschooled student, will also crack the varsity lineup. Two members of Rogers’ 2022 junior varsity team that could make the varsity team this year are Connor Donley and Mason Wanka.
Scheevel said the Royals graduated 4-5 seniors from last season’s team. Only four players return from last year’s lineup. He saw several boys from Rogers Middle School that could be good players for Rogers. “It’ll be good to get some of the youngers guys in there [to] start playing some varsity matches,” he said.
Important matches: The Royals open the 2023 season against Blaine on Thursday, April 6, at 4 p.m. at the RHS tennis courts. Rogers will face Elk River on Tuesday, April 11, at 4 p.m. in Elk River. Rogers’ final home match of the regular season is against Champlin Park on Tuesday, May 9, at 4 p.m. at the RHS tennis courts.
