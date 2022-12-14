The Rogers boys basketball team hosted the St. Michael-Albertville Knights Tuesday, Dec. 6, and came up on the short end of a 72-64 score. The loss dropped the Royals record to 0-2, in the young season.

STMA pulled away early in this game, holding a 12-1 lead after four minutes of play. But the Royals would regroup, and go on their own 17-8 run over the next five minutes to close the scoring gap to two, 20-18. The two teams played fairly evenly for the remainder of the first half. A late couple of baskets by the Knights gave them a 33-28 lead, heading into the halftime break.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments