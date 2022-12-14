The Rogers boys basketball team hosted the St. Michael-Albertville Knights Tuesday, Dec. 6, and came up on the short end of a 72-64 score. The loss dropped the Royals record to 0-2, in the young season.
STMA pulled away early in this game, holding a 12-1 lead after four minutes of play. But the Royals would regroup, and go on their own 17-8 run over the next five minutes to close the scoring gap to two, 20-18. The two teams played fairly evenly for the remainder of the first half. A late couple of baskets by the Knights gave them a 33-28 lead, heading into the halftime break.
The backbreaker for the Royals came early in the second half, however. With the Knights holding a 1 point lead at 39-38, STMA would proceed to go on a 16-4 run over a three minute span, to make the score 55-42 with 11:03 left to play. The Royals would not be able to recover this time, and would not be able to close the gap, falling by the final score of 72-64.
Rogers had a balanced scoring attack, with four players ending up in double figures. Michael Watson led the way with 16 points, followed by Blake Dalluge with 13, Alex Kane with 12, and Caden Risbrudt with 10.
Rogers hosted Moorhead Friday, Dec. 9, at The Den, and then will embark on a five-game stretch of playing on the road, that started with Centennial Tuesday, Dec. 13.
