The Royals boys soccer team opened their 2022 season by hosting Brainerd Saturday, Aug. 27.

In an evenly played game between the two section 8AAA teams, neither team could find the net, and after 80 minutes of regulation, and 10 minutes of overtime, the game ended in a 0-0 tie.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments